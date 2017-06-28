Blackpool: From the courts 28-06-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Susan Morris, 72, driving with excess alcohol

A grandmother who started drinking more than she normally did after she was widowed for the second time was found to be more than twice over the alcohol limit a court was told.

Susan Morris was apprehended at home after she collided with a taxi in her Motability car and drove off.

Morris, 72, of Ingleway, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddall, said on May 26 about 12.20pm a taxi driver was in Cleveleys town centre when Morris, who was driving a Nissan Juke, collided with the passenger side of his cab and drove off.

The cabbie followed her and knocked at her address but could get no reply so he called the police.

At 1.30pm police arrived at Morris’ home.

A breath test showed 83 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Leisa Splaine, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, struggled after she was widowed for the second time.

Ms Splaine added: “She did not want to be a burden to anyone.

She found she had a lot of time on her hands and drank more alcohol than she usually would.”

She had been on a short journey to the shops and was on her way home when the accident happened.

She said she did signal but possibly misjudged the speed of the taxi as she turned into her home road.

Johnahan Parker-Waters, 41, assault

A man pushed a woman police officer in the chest as she tried to help him at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Johnathan Parker-Waters, 41, then had to be pepper sprayed as two women officers attempted to arrest him.

The officers were forced to chase him and were helped to apprehend him by a member of the public.

Parker-Waters, , of General Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told her: “Any assault on a police officer carrying out their duty is serious.”

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddall, said on June 7 at 11am police received a report the defendant had drunk a large amount of alcohol and was making comments to a friend he was going to hang himself.

Two women police officers took him to hospital and tried to persuade him to stay when he attempted to leave.

The defendant became agitated and pushed one of the officers in the chest causing her to stumble backwards.

Parker-Waters had a record of 54 previous offences 18 of which were for violence.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had a long history of being sectioned under the Mental Health Act,

When interviewed he admitted pushing the officer.

Luckily she was not injured.

Teenager, 13, robbery

A 13-year-old Blackpool youth has been placed on a curfew by the town’s Youth Court.

The youth was bailed until Thursday on a robbery charge.

He is alleged to have gone into a shop – Abbey News on Dickson Road – where he is said to have had a confrontation with a member of staff before stealing a bottle of white rum.

As well as the curfew the teenager must not go back to Abbey News or contact the complainant.

Leslie Simpson, 39, assault

A man who threatened to knock a woman’s teeth down her own throat has been remanded in custody.

Leslie Simpson, 39, of Burlington Road,South Shore, admitted assault and using violence to gain entry to the victim’s flat.

Sarah Perkes, prosecuting, said the female victim was in her flat with her young son when Simpson – a family friend – came in.

He made offensive remarks about her and tried to hurl an ironing board at her.

He then made his threat about her teeth before leaving.

She locked the door behind him but he broke back in again.

Simpson had breached a suspended jail term imposed in Manchester.

He was sent for sentence back to Crown Court where he will appear on July 19.

Thomas Davis, 37, producing cannabis

A cannabis factory was found in two purpose-built rooms at a man’s home.

Thomas Davis, 37, of Jeffrey Square, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddall, said at the beginning of the year 22 cannabis plants, a large tub of cannabis buds and growing equipment were found in two purpose-built rooms in Davis’ home.

At first Davis said the cannabis was for his own use.

He then said pressure had been applied to him over a drug debt.

Davis was bailed to July 26 for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Jade Martin, 29, drink driving

A woman accused of driving while more than four times over the alcohol limit has been put on the wanted list.

Jade Martin, 29, of no fixed address, is alleged to have driven a Vauxhall Combo van on Chapel Street with 144 micrograms of alcohol in her body.- 35 is the limit.

Martin failed to attend court and had a warrant without bail issued for her arrest.

Elizabeth Bartalotta, 34, drink driving

A woman has made her first appearance in court accused of driving a BMW at Greenhalgh near Kirkham while over the alcohol limit.

Elizabeth Bartalotta, 34, of Liverpool Road, Hutton, Preston, pleaded not guilty to drink-driving and her case was adjourned to September 15 for trial.

Stuart Paterson, 53, theft

A man stole from the same shop twice in one day after taking a drink for the first time in several weeks.

Stuart Paterson, a 53-year-old former health service worker, of Dean Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddall, said Paterson first stole razor blades and wine worth £97 from Sainsburys, Talbot Road on May 21.

He returned to the shop later and was caught when he took £17 of razors and wine.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said Paterson was was drinking too much and could not remember the thefts.