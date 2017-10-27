Blackpool: From the courts 27-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Koiruddin Ali, 28, failing to notify a change in circumstances

A benefits cheat failed to tell the authorities his father had died and continued claiming carer’s allowance for looking after him.

Koiruddin Ali carried on lying for two years and illegally pocketed almost £30,000 in state cash.

Ali, 28, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to notify a change in circumstances when claiming carer’s allowance and income support between November 12 2015 and October 24 this year.

He is also admitted stealing £19,173 in carer’s allowance between the same date.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, told magistrates that Ali and his father were very close and when his father was ill he asked his son to take him back to his native Bangladesh to die.

The family were not happy about this and threatened Ali that if he did take his father to Bangladesh he could go to prison for five years.

Ali did take his father to Bangladesh where he died in November 2015.

The defence added: “When he returned to this country he was afraid to tell the authorities his father had died because of what the family had said would happen to him if he did take his father back.”

Ali was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on November 22 by Blackpool magistrates.

He must not leave the country or apply for any passport or travel documents and must surrender any passport by October 31 as conditions of his bail. In addition Ali must live at his given address and report to police twice a week.

Michael Pritchard, 33, driving with excess alcohol

A production worker was found to be more than three times over the alcohol limit after police got complaints about his car.

Michael Pritchard was in his motor which was parked in the middle of the road at Layton with its engine and lights on.

Pritchard, 33, of Chatterley Drive, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 28 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police received calls from members of the public about a Ford Focus stopped in the middle of Poulton Road on October 1 at 10pm.Pritchard was in the driver’s seat and a breath test showed 117 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

He had two previous convictions for drink-driving.

In a report to the court, probation officer Brian Weatherington, told magistrates that Pritchard said he had come to the resort to visit friends.

The defendant believed he had argued with the friends and got into the car because he could not stay at the friend’s home.

Pritchard told magistrates he had a memory problem because of drink. He had little recollection of the offence and did not know which roads he had driven on because he was from out of the area.

Joshua Mahood, 23, causing harassment alarm and distress by using threatening behaviour

Two men fought in the street at St Annes for 10 minutes at midday.

Joshua Mahood and his opponent were described as putting passersby in fear during their public brawl.

Mahood, 23, of St Albans Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to causing harassment alarm and distress by using threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said a man went to Mahood’s address and damaged the defendant’s motorbike on October 7 at noon.

Mahood called his stepfather who came over and was pushed several times by the other man.

The other man and Mahood then began to fight in the middle of the street for about 10 minutes.Mahood had two previous convictions for public order offences. Mahood told magistrates: “I regret going outside. I should have phoned the police instead of ringing my mum’s boyfriend.”

James Richardson, 44 , behaving in a threatening manner

A patient caused a disturbance in a hospital’s busy accident and emergency department by repeatedly swearing and shouting.

James Richardson was abusive to a paramedic and police officers.

Richardson, 44, of Glen Eldon Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner causing people to believe violence would be used against them. He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 60 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £150 compensation to the paramedic he abused.