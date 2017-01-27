Blackpool: From the courts 27-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Allan Carter, 22, assault

A judge told a man who had committed a drink fuelled attack on his ex partner that he was now “sitting in the last chance saloon”.

Allan Carter was warned by District Judge Jeff Brailsford that he would be jailed if he committed any similar offence in he future.

Carter, 22, of Curzon Road, Poulton, admitted assaulting his victim at her home on January 8 this year.

He was given a 12 month community order with 25 days rehabilitation.

He must also undertake a 70-day curfew, pay his victim £250 compensation and £85 court costs. He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order forbidding him to contact his victim with whom he has a child.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that the victim fled to a neighbour’s house after Carter who had drunk whisky and vodka before attacking her.

He twice grabbed her round the throat and hit her head against a wall. He also pushed her to the floor.

In a statement to police the woman said that Carter had exhibited paranoid behaviour and was controlling during their year-long relationship.

He objected to her talking to other men.

The judge told him: “You are in the last chance saloon. You have two previous convictions for violence and are whisker away from going to jail.”

Michael Waterhouse, 26, possession of cannabis

A bricklayer was found with cannabis while sitting in a car parked in Poulton with its hazard lights on.

Michael Waterhouse, 26, of Carisbrooke Close, Poulton, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and fined £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police saw a car parked with its hazard lights on in a road in Poulton, on December 23 at 2.25pm.

Waterhouse was in the car in the passenger seat and there was a strong smell of cannabis. The defendant admitted he had a small amount of cannabis on him.

The driver had gone into a shop and a police officer decided he would move the car because it was causing an obstruction.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said Waterhouse, who had no previous convictions, had co-operated with police.

Jack Mikolajczak, 24, malicious wounding

A man accused of fracturing another man’s eye socket and cheekbone has made his first appearance at court.

Jack Mikolajczak, 24, of Garstang Road West, Poulton, is charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with attempting to rob a woman of her mobile phone and stealing a bottle of vodka from her.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Peter Manning, did not ask for bail for his client.

Mikolajczak was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 22 by magistrates.

Richard Reeve, 38, burglary

A man accused of burglaries and thefts has been put on the wanted list.

Richard Reeve, 38, of Withnell Road, South Shore, who is accused of burgling a garage and a shed and stealing cash and an iPad, had a warrant without bail issued for his arrest by magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Andrew Dearth, 51, theft and breach of a conditional discharge

A thief with an extensive criminal record stole because he had no money and he wanted to visit his father who was being treated for cancer in hospital.

Andrew Dearth who was described as a man who had been in trouble with the law all his life starting as a youth in 1979, had 194 previous offences to his name.

Dearth, 51, of Park Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft and two offences of breaching a conditional discharge.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £200 compensation by magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Julie Williams-Jones, told him: “Your history is horrendous. You have had so many chances, but we understand your circumstances have now changed.”

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Dearth was seen on CCTV stealing books valued at £200 from Waterstones on August 29.

On January 10 security staff at B and M Bargains saw Death steal boxes containing two DVD players valued at £79. On being challenged by security staff Dearth threw the boxes down in the car park. He was chased and detained in nearby Vicarage Lane.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said: “He has been a regular in this building almost since it was built. His first appearance was at Blackpool Borough Juvenile Court here back in 1979. He has been appearing here since.”

Dearth’s offending had stemmed from his addiction to drugs, but since being released from prison in spring last year he had managed with the help of specialists to stop taking any drugs.

He had committed the two thefts not to fund a drug habit but because his benefits had been suspended. He had very little money and wanted to keep visiting his father in hospital.

Kieran Southworth, 28, smuggling items into prison

A man accused of smuggling banned items into prison has made his first appearance at court.

Kieran Southworth, 28, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan, is charged with conveying steroid drugs, mobile phones and chargers into Kirkham Prison on October 16 last year.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the case must go to crown court.

Defence lawyer, Howard Green, said his client had indicated he would plead guilty to both offences.

Southworth was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 22 by magistrates.