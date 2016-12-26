Blackpool: From the courts 26-12-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

William Coulter, 51, assault

A chef who repeatedly punched his girlfriend on the nose could remember nothing of the incident.

William Coulter said he was usually teetotal but that night he had drunk about eight bottles of lager and some Jack Daniels at a drinks party with friends in his girlfriend’s garden shed which he had converted into a bar.

Coulter, 51, of Ennerdale Road, Mereside, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £50 with £15 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to Coulter’s girlfriend’s home on December 2, at about 3am.

Officers were told they had had friends round and been drinking. They were sat on the sofa when out of nowhere Coulter grabbed her hair and punched her in the face several times.

The couple had been together 18 months and there had been no previous domestic violence between them.

Coulter told magistrates: “I don’t normally drink. I am teetotal.

“I don’t know what happened and remember nothing of the matter.

“I must have hit her because I had cuts on my hand.”

Oliver Nimmo, 20, drink-driving

A student was just over the alcohol limit when police saw him driving erratically.

Oliver Nimmo, 20, of Clifton Drive, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Nimmo driving a Mini Cooper on Blackpool Promenade on December 4, at about 6am.

He was not driving in a straight line and was braking excessively.

On being searched in custody, cannabis was found on him for which he received a caution.

A breath test showed 40 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to three licensed premises with friends.

He believed he had calculated that what he had drunk would keep him below the limit. He was of light build and had only eaten a sandwich in 24 hours.

Mr Colebourne, defending, added: “Perhaps one mouthful less and he would have been under the limit. Although the limit is 35 the national policy is only to prosecute at 40 and above.”

Nathan Peacock, 27, assault

A man pushed past a girlfriend causing her to fall and hit her head on the stairs.

Nathan Peacock, a 27-year-old pub worker, of Beatty Close, St Annes, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

The court was told on July 28 Peacock went to the complainant’s flat in St Annes to collect a mobile phone.

At that time he believed they were in a relationship.

He heard a noise in the flat and went in to discover she had a new boyfriend.

He then pushed past her causing her to fall and hit her head on the stairs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, told magistrates the victim said she felt dizziness and pain and she had a bump on her head for a few days.

Peacock had a previous conviction for assaulting the same victim.

Leisa Splaine, defending, said her client worked in a local pub which the complainant and her new partner had visited since the incident and there had been no suggestion of any problem.

Terry Barlow, 39, James Giles, 39, conspiring to supply cannabis and money laundering

A market trader and another man have made their first appearance at court accused of conspiring to supply cannabis and money laundering involving more than £70,000 from the proceeds of crime.

Terry Barlow, a 39-year-old trader, of Flints Caravan Park, River Road, Thornton, and James Giles, 25, of Platt Street, Blackpool, are also charged with supplying cannabis and possessing a baton as an offensive weapon.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at the resort’s Abingdon Street Market, Flints Caravan Park and George Street, Blackpool, in February this year.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said the case had to be heard at crown court.

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 18 by magistrates.

Ian Miller, 44, perpetrating a bomb hoax

A man accused of saying a suicide bomber was running towards Blackpool Police HQ with a vest containing bombs strapped to his chest has appeared in court.

Ian Miller, a 44-year-old perfume buyer, formerly of Lindsay Avenue, St Annes, now of no fixed address, is charged with perpetrating a bomb hoax on December 8.

He is also alleged to have sent false 999 calls to the police.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to go to crown court.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said his client would not enter pleas to the offences at that stage and did not ask for bail for Miller.

Miller was remand in custody to appear Preston Crown Court on January 25 by District Judge Timothy Gasgoyne.

Rafal Woszczynski, 41, drunk and disorderly

Ambulance staff were forced to call police for help when a drunken man they were trying to help became violent with them.

Rafal Woszczynski tried to grab medics once he was on the ambulance and he repeatedly swore at a police officer.

Woszczynski, 41, of Chorley New Road, Bolton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

The proceedings were relayed to him in Polish by an interpreter.

He was fined £65 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to the resort’s Lytham Road where the defendant was behaving erratically and shouting at passersby on December 4.

He was aggressive with the ambulance crew and a police officer and was arrested.

Woszczynski told magistrates: “It was probably due to me having too much to drink.

“I’m sorry.”