Blackpool: From the courts 26-10-17

Here is Wednesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 25-10-17

John Knox, 30, criminal damage, driving without insurance and not in acccordance with learner’s licence

A man lost his temper with a former girlfriend and damaged a car windscreen.

John Knox threw a rock at the car of his ex’s female friend who had taken her to a health centre for an operation.

Knox, a 30-year-old father, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing damage, driving without insurance and not in accordance with his learner’s licence.

He was given a two year conditional discharge, fined £200 and ordered to pay £500 compensation plus £30 victim’s surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, John Boyle, told him: “This court is fed-up with you - get the message.”

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Knox’s ex was at a Blackpool health centre on October 3 where she was due to have an operation. A female friend had driven her there.Knox threw a rock at the friend’s Hyundai, smashing the windscreen, before driving off alone in a VolkswagenPolo.

He had no insurance and only a provisional licence.

At the time of the offence Knox was on an 18 months conditional discharge imposed after he was convicted of failing to comply with a police assembly direction giving during an anti-fracking protest.

Knox told magistrates: “It was a personal matter involving my girlfriend. Her mate said something to me and I just put a brick through the window.”

Peter Fowler, 47, breach of court order

A Blackpool man has been fined for breaching the terms of a court order.

Peter Fowler , 47, of Westmorland Avenue admitted failing to keep rehabilitation appointments withe the probation service after he was convicted of theft.

Fowler was fined £60.

He told the court :”Sometimes I forget things and I need my mum to remind me.”

Luke Goodman, 33, theft

A thief was involved in a tug-of-war with a shop manager over bags of sweets he had stolen. Luke Goodman managed to get away with a shopping bag full of confectionary after tussling over bags with the manager.

Goodman, 33, of London Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to theft of £57 of sweets.

He was given an 18 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £57 compensation.

Presiding magistrate, Stephen Smith, told him: “You are on post sentence supervision - if you carry on with what you are doing there will be only one end.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Goodman and a woman went into the One Shop, Caunce Street, Blackpool, on June 11 at 4.35pm.

The woman had two shopping bags and held them open while Goodman filled them with goods from the confectionary aisle.

The manager saw what was happening and asked them to put the stolen sweets back.

At first they said OK but then Goodman started to leave telling the woman to “come on”.

The manager grabbed the shopping bags and tried to get them back.

One bag broke and Goodman managed to get away with the other.

Howard Green, defending, said his client was on post prison sentence supervision following a jail term for breaching an order following an offence of theft committed after the theft of the sweets.

Goodman said he had gone to his girlfriend’s assistance when the manager tried to take the bags.

Mr Green added: “He apologises.

“He wants to make a fresh start and hopefully he can put his past and drug abuse behind him.”

Callum Quinn, 22, assault

A man accused of making multiple cut marks with a kitchen knife on his girlfriend’s stomach has made his first appearance at court.

Callum Quinn is also alleged to have grabbed his partner by the arms bruising them and punched her in the face.

Quinn, 22, of Sedbergh Avenue, Marton, is charged with assault.

The offence is said to have taken place at the girlfriend’s home in Newhouse Road, Marton, on October 24.

The prosecutor opposed bail for the defendant.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, asked for bail for his client and said Quinn categorically denied the offence.

Quinn was bailed for trial on December 19.

He must live at his given address, keep an overnight tagged curfew and not contact the complainant or enter Newhouse Road as conditions of his bail.