Blackpool: From the courts 26-06-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

David Massey, 48, breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CRIMBO)

A prolific beggar was caught breaking an order designed to stop him asking people for money in Blackpool town centre.

David Massey, 48, of Albert Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CRIMBO).

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge but could not pay immediately so Blackpool magistrates said he must remain in the court precincts for 40 minutes instead of paying the financial penalties.

The court was told that on May 24 Massey was put on a CRIMBO which banned him from sitting, loitering or remaining outside any businesses or premises to which the public have access, for the purpose of asking people he does not know for money.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Massey was seen apparently begging on Deansgate on June 19 about 10.40am.

A police officer found him sat on a piece of cardboard outside disused premises with a cup next to him. When arrested Massey said: “I don’t take any notice of them,” referring to court orders.

He had a criminal record of 38 offences.

He had seven previous convictions for begging in 2014 which resulted in him being put on a two year Anti Social Behaviour Order, which he breached twice.

He had four previous convictions for begging and five offences of breaching a Community Protection Order from May 2017 and was put on the CRIMBO.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client had a problem with his benefits and had no money coming in day to day.

Massey had found soup kitchens and churches only offered one meal a day so he had resorted to begging.

Mr Sarangi added: “He says there were a number of people begging in the area and he feels he was picked on.

“He was quietly and discreetly begging.”

Here is Friday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 23-06-17



Stephen McCord, 39, assault

A man battered his wife’s head again the fridge when they returned home after a night out.

Stephen McCord, 39, formerly of Fitzroy Road, Bispham, now living in Manchester, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 90 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £100 compensation to his wife.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said during a row at their home McCord took his wife by the throat and hit her head on the fridge on June 4.

In a report to the court, probation officer Gillian O’Flaherty, said McCord said he had been with his partner 10 years and there had been no violence between them.

The night of the offence they had been out for a meal.

They had both been drinking but he was intoxicated.

McCord remembered a row starting in the taxi and continuing at home. He said he then blacked out and could remember nothing until the police arrived.

Ms O’Flaherty added: “He says he accepts his partner’s version of events. He says he is devastated and bewildered by what he has done and that he has lost everything - his marriage, children, job and home.

“He has now moved to Manchester to live with his mother.”

Dean Parsons, 32, assault

A man pushed his partner to the ground during an argument in the street at Blackpool.

Dean Parsons, 32, of Westbourne Road, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to assault.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said a woman was in bed when she heard raised voices in the street on June 2 about 11.30pm.

She saw the complainant fall to the ground and said Parsons kicked him while he was on the ground. The complainant suffered injuries to his face and the back of his head.

Imran Majid, defending, said his client admitted pushing the complainant over in the street but denied kicking him.

Parsons was bailed to August 25 where evidence from both the prosecution and defence will be heard.

Alan Baskett, 62, fraud and dishonestly failing to disclose information

A former Royal Mail worker turned benefits cheat when he failed to reveal he was receiving an occupational pension of almost £500 a month.

Alan Baskett, who at one stage told the authorities he was sick and unable to work as he suffered chest pain and breathlessness, illegally claimed more than £4,000.

Baskett, 62, of Yorkshire Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of fraud and one offence of dishonestly failing to disclose information.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Paul Fisher, 46, driving with excess alcohol

A driver was reported to the police after a member of the public saw him staggering about as he arrived to collect his wife from the train station.

Paul Fisher was found to be more than three times over the alcohol limit after drinking beer and Jack Daniels before his journey.

Fisher, a 46-year-old drainage worker, of Leyburn Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 26 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a member of the public contacted police to say a man who

appeared extremely drunk had got out of a Vauxhall Astra on Blackpool North rail station car park and gone into the station on May 17 at 7.17pm.

Police arrived there and found Fisher extremely upset. A breath test showed 112 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

When interviewed Fisher said he had drunk four bottle of beer and two single glasses of Jack Daniels between 4pm and 6pm before taking his medication for depression about 5pm and later setting off for the station in his wife’s car to pick her up.

Probation officer, Lesley Whittaker, in a report to the court told magistrates that Fisher had used alcohol to cope after the death of his mother-in-law, to whom he was close, two years ago.

He admitted hiding the amount he was drinking from his wife.

Fisher had said when he set off to drive to the station he felt fit to drive and he was shocked at his alcohol reading.He was now getting help from alcohol rehabilitation specialists and had

got rid of his car.

Fisher told magistrates: “I’m sorry I got into the car and drove.”