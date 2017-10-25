Blackpool: From the courts 25-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Joanne Simpson, 48, assault

A drunken woman carried out three assaults in less than an hour at a working men’s club.

Joanne Simpson, 48, admittted carrying out the attacks at Blackpool’s Brun Grove Club.

Simpson of Hawes Side Lane, South Shore, had drunk two bottles of wine before she went into the club.

First she picked on a woman who refused to give her money and assaulted her in the toilet.

Then she turned on a club committee member who tried to intervene pushing him to the floor and ripping his t-shirt.

Police were called to the club and Simpson pushed a female officer.

The court heard Anderson suffered from anxiety and financial problems.

She had no recollection of the assaults. Simpson was told by magistrate Peter Taylor: “These were unpleasant unprovoked attacks on people who were trying to help you.”

Simpson was given a 12 month community order during which she will do 20 days rehabilitation.

She must pay her civilian victims £200 each compensation and a £25 fine.

Ian Moore, 48, failing to provide a specimen of breath

A man described as a motoring menace has been banned from the Road for three years.

Presiding magistrate Peter Taylor told Blackpool man 48-year-old Ian Moore: “You have a string of like convictions going back many years.”You are a menace on the road-a disaster waiting to happen.”

Moore, of Raikes Parade, pleaded guilty to failing to pride a breath specimen after a car crash in which he was one of the drivers.

Moore was also given a 20 week jail term suspended for 18 months.He must pay £160 costs and undergo 25 rehabilitation days.

Bobi Ioan, 30, no insurance

A car wash worker was caught driving without insurance by police in Blackpool. Bobi Ioan, 30, of Rydal Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to having no motor insurance.

An interpreter relayed the court proceedings in Romanian to Ioan via a telephone link to the court.

Ioan was fined £220 with £85 costs, ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge and had six motoring penalty points put on his licence.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police stopped Ioan on October 3, as he drove a Vauxhall Astra on the resort’s Park Road.

Through a family member Ioan told police he was a Romanian national and that he had only just bought the vehicle and was trying it out before buying insurance.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, apologised.

Paul Baker, 23, criminal damage

A man who was hungover knocked too hard on a friend’s door and smashed it on April Fools Day.

Paul Barker then left the scene but the friend’s mother looked at CCTV covering the property and saw him committing the crime.

Barker, 23, of Eccleston Court, Mayfield Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said a friend of Barker’s was watching the television April 1 at 3.20pm, with the blinds drawn at his St Annes flat when he heard a loud bang and glass smashing.

A double glazed panel in the door was broken.

The friend’s mum viewed CCTV covering the property and saw Barker hitting the door with his fist smashing it.

When interviewed Barker told police he had been hungover and hit the door with too much force.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client admitted being reckless but he had not damaged the door intentionally.

The flat owner was a friend of Barker’s girlfriend and he went round there to speak to her.

He panicked when he broke the window and he left the area.

Jack Jones, 18, and youth, 17, burglary

Two youths have appeared at court charged with burglary.

Jack Jones, 18, of Grange Road, Fleetwood, and a 17-year-old are accused of burgling a house on the town’s Toronto Avenue.

The 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons was sent to the Youth Court for sentence.

The duo stole a set of keys when they got into the house via a side door whilst the owners were in their bedroom.

The defendants were disturbed by a barking dog.Jones was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court.