Blackpool: From the courts 25-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Steven Wright, 28, failure to answer bail

A man described as having a chaotic lifestyle breached a suspended prison sentence order three times.

Steven Wright, 28, of Lytham Road, South Shore, was found guilty of failing to comply with the conditions of a suspended prison sentence after a trial in his absence. He admitted failing to answer bail.

He was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

Emma Naden, prosecuting for the probation service, said Wright had been put on the suspended prison sentence with a four weeks curfew and 40 hours unpaid work for the community for an offence of assault.

On November 11 and 17 last year he had failed to report to his officer to do payback work and did not kept in touch with the probation service.

Wright had attended five appointments out 24 and done 22 out of the 40 hours unpaid work.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had a somewhat chaotic lifestyle, had been living in a hostel for people who needed assistance. Wright had prioritised appointments with other help agencies instead of going to do the unpaid work.

His sister became ill and was taken into hospital. She and her husband had four children between them and Wright went to help look after the children for four days. He then lost his place at the hostel and was sleeping on friends’ sofas.

David Blaney, 49, theft

A thief travelled between three stores in Bispham in four hours stealing from them all.

David Blaney, 49, of Luton Road, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £112 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge by magistrates. Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Blaney was seen concealing £80 of steak in his coat at Tesco, Bispham, on January 23 at 6.45am. When challenged by staff at the door he handed back the steak and then pushed past them and left.

Minutes later he was seen taking coffee valued at £32 from the Co-op. At 11am he was detained after stealing deodorant costing £55 from Sainsburys.

Michelle Joyce, 42, failing to ensure child’s regular attendance at school

A woman allowed a boy and a girl to play truant from their Blackpool schools a court was told.

Michelle Joyce, 42, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, was accused of two offences of failing to ensure a child’s attendance at school.

She did not attend for the hearing and was found guilty of both offences after a trial.

She was fined £220 with £120 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by l magistrates.

Nicola Morgan, prosecuting for Blackpool Council’s Education Department, said the case involved a 10-year-old boy who was a pupil at Revoe Learning Academy and a 13-year-old girl who went to Aspire Academy.

The boy attended 105 times out of 120 possible occasions and had an attendance record of 87.5 percent between August 31 and December 6 last year.

The girl attended 102 times out of a possible 118 occasions and had an attendance record of 86.4 percent over the same period of time.

Joyce had previously been sent a warning letter about the children’s attendance at lessons.

She was also told she faced prosecution if the attendance did not improve.

Christopher Bell, 32, theft, failing to answer bail

A cannabis user turned to crime to repay a drug dealer whose gang threatened to kill him unless he paid his debts.

Christopher Bell, who had used cannabis since he was 13, panicked after gang members turned up at his home with knives and said they would come back and slaughter his family.

Bell, 31, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft and failing to answer bail.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks prison, suspended for two years and ordered to pay £310 compensation by magistrates.

The court was told Bell stole two Fitbit watches worth £160 on December 30, and on January 3 he took a stereo system valued at £150 and the next day stole a £250 vacuum cleaner. All the thefts took place from Sainsburys, Talbot Road.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said Bell targeted relatively high value items. He had been spotted previously on the store’s CCTC and on January 4 was apprehended after he stole a vacuum cleaner.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had started using cannabis around the age of 13 and it became an entrenched addiction, acting as the catalyst for all his offending.

Bell had been spending a massive amount on cannabis and ended up owing £3,000 to his dealer. The dealer threatened him and a gang of males went round to his home with knives, threatening to return and kill him and his family if he did not pay up. He then panicked and started stealing, giving the dealer the items he stole as part payment.

A relative helped Bell and the drug debt had been paid off.

Linda Thompson failing to ensure child’s regular attendance at school

A teenager played truant because he did not like certain lessons which were held towards the end of the week magistrates were told.

Linda Thompson, of Cockerham Walk, Grange Park, was accused of failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

She did not attend court and was found guilty of the offence after a trial.

Thompson was fined £220 with £120 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Nicola Morgan, prosecuting for Blackpool Council’s Education Department, said the case concerned a 14-year-old boy who was a pupil at Blackpool’s Aspire Academy.

Between August 21 and November 28 last year the boy attended 88 times out of a possible 106 occasions and his attendance rate was 83 percent.

At a meeting the teenager said he did not like some lessons which took place on Thursdays and Fridays.

Tracey Miller, 40, failing to ensure child’s regular attendance at school

A woman allowed a child to play truant from a school in Blackpool.

Tracey Miller, 40, of The Saw Mills, North Shore, pleaded guilty by letter to failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

She was fined £40 with £120 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Nicola Morgan, prosecuting for Blackpool Council’s Education Department, said the case concerned a 14-year-old child who was a pupil at Blackpool’s Aspire Academy.

Between August 31 and December 6 that child attended 106 times out of a possible 118.