Blackpool: From the courts 24-10-17

23-10-17





Hannah Murray, 35, obstruction of road and tampering with a vehicle

A woman has been barred from going near the Fylde coast shale gas exploration site.

The two mile diameter exclusion zone was set up by District judge Jeff Brailsford.

He was sentencing anti fracking protester Hannah Murray, 35, who had travelled from her home in Oxford to the gas site at Little Plumpton.

Murray admitted obstructing the A583 outside the site and tampering with a vehicle-getting on the back of an articulated truck entering the site.

Murray was also given an 18 month conditional discharge and must pay £220 costs.

The judge told her : “I am increasingly worried about this type of protest you put yourself at risk as well as others.”

Warren Holden, 27, breach of the peace

A 27-year-old Blackpool man ripped out the electronic box which monitored his curfew tag.

Warren Holden, of Woolman Road, admitted a breach of the peace.

The court heard that Holden’s mother had ring her son to remind him he needed to get home to meet his curfew time.

When he returned his mother realised he had been drinking.

During a row which ensued he ripped out the wires from the monitor.

Police were called and arrested Holden.

He was bound over to keep the peace for a year in the sum of £100.

Peter Rady, 48, burglary

A Blackpool man charged with burgling a hotel has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Peter Rady, 48, of Moore Street, South Shore, is charged with burgling the Highbury Hotel on Shaw Road, South Shore, and stealing jewellery valued at £92.

He was sent to the higher court by Blackpool Magistrates who remanded him in custody.