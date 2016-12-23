Blackpool: From the courts 23-12-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

James Austin, 31, threats to kill, breach of suspended prison term and breach of a restraining order

A 31-year-old hotel worker has been jailed after he threatened to cut off his former partner’s head and skin her cat.

James Austin was sent to prison for 12 weeks after he admitted harassment.

Austin of Cheviot Avenue, Lytham, also admitted criminal damage costing £220 to his ex’s front door.

He pleaded guilty to making threats to kill her and being in breach of a suspended prison term and breaching a restraining order.

The court heard how Austin was given the restraining order in October 2015 following a conviction involving the same woman.

He had been drinking before he started a series of phone calls to his former partner, some of them abusive rants.

Pam Smith prosecuting said: “In one he threatened to cut her head off and he also threatened to kill her cat.

“She knew who the calls were from and one day he made over 20.”

Austin then turned up at the flats where she lived and barged in the front door in order to confront her but police were called by a neighbour and he was arrested.

Gary McAnulrty, defending, said: “For long periods he leaves this woman alone but drink makes him morose and he starts this course of action. There was no violence to her.”

Peter Lenton, 42, drink-driving, possession of an axe in public

Shocked witnesses told police how they thought a man was going to “go out in a blaze of glory” when he went armed with an axe to the home of his partner he thought had been cheating on him.

Peter Lenton only gave up his weapon when confronted by police at a house in Grasmere Road, Blackpool.

He had driven to the property after downing half-a-bottle of whiskey at a friend’s home in Hambleton where he had also taken the axe from.

Lenton admitted drink driving and admitted possessing the axe in public. He was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court on January 18.

Magistrates bailed £400 a week French polisher Lenton to an address on Bangor Avenue, Bispham.

He must keep a curfew, keep out of Grasmere Road and have no contact with witnesses in his case.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that Lenton had found text messages of his partner Claire’s phone which led him to believe she was having an affair.

After a row with her he went to his friend’s and began drinking.His friend was worried that Lenton would harm himself and was worried for the safety of the woman.

Lenton was twice over the drink drive limit when he drove back to Blackpool. Her friend had alerted the police about the large axe.

“Witnesses feared he was going to go out in a blaze of glory,” said the prosecutor.

“Police went to the woman’s property and found Lenton at the top of the stairs shouting at her,” said Ms Smith.

”At first he would not give up the axe but finally did so and was arrested.”

In his interview with police Lenton denied wanting to harm Claire but wanted her to feel sorry for him and make her worry about what he might do to himself.

Steven Townley made the successful bail application for his client and said: “He has never been in trouble before and has a full time job.”

“He was very upset about the fact that his partner was having an affair while he was still in a relationship with her.”

Jake Heron, 20, criminal damage

A warrant without bail has been issued for an man accused of damaging a car windscreen.

Jake Heron, 20, of Arundel Road, St Annes, had the warrant issued for him by magistrates when he failed to attend co

Edjis Lepe, 22, criminal damage

A Kirkham man has been put on the wanted list.

Edjis Lepe, 22, of Freckleton Street, who is accused of causing damage to a car, had a warrant without bail issued for his arrest by Blackpool magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Frederick Broadbent, 55, begging from the public

A man who refused to take police demands that he stopped begging on the streets of Blackpool has been fined.

Frederick Broadbent failed to turn up at magistrates court when he was due to be sentenced for seven offences of begging from the public.

The 55-year-old was fined £120 and ordered to pay £120 costs. His lawyer Gary McAnulty told the hearing: “This man is hard up and lost his home.

“He could have turned to theft and shoplifting but he has not done so.

“All he does is ask the public to give him their loose change.”

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said that Broadbent was asked to move off the streets several times between July and August last summer.

He would be found sitting on the pavements with a bowl in front of him and once had a handwritten notice stating “Hungry and homeless please help”.

She said that when Broadbent, now of Furness Avenue,Blackpool, was asked to move by a community support police officer he would become angry and abusive.

Ben O’Connor, burglary

A man accused of committing a £14,000 burglary which included boxing gloves signed by legendary fighter Mohammed Ali has made his first appearance at court.

Ben O’Connor is alleged to have raided a house in Valeway Avenue, Cleveleys, and to have stolen boxing memorabilia, jewellery, designer handbags and £5,900 in cash during the break-in on December 2.

The house is said to have been ransacked and clothes splashed in bleach during the daytime raid.

O’Connor indicated he would plead not guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to go to crown court.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 18 by magistrates. He must live at his given address, not contact the complainant or enter Valeway Avenue and report daily to police as conditions of his bail.

Sean Waistle, 23, driving while unfit through drugs

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of driving a Ford Focus on Blackpool’s Odeon cinema car park while unfit through drugs.

Sean Waistle, 23, of Wharton Avenue, Thornton, had his case adjourned for further inquiries by magistrates.