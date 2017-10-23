Blackpool: From the courts 23-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Daniel Howarth, 29, assault

A drunken builder pulled his girlfriend’s hair.

Daniel Howarth had been drinking with his male friends and his partner was going out with her friends.

They had exchanged texts during the evening District Judge Jeff Brailsford heard.

Howarth, 29, of Freckleton Street,Kirkham admitted assault.

Steven Townley, defending, said the couple were now back together again.

On the night of the incident as well as the hair pull he also removed her shoes.

Howarth has a previous conviction for a domestic assault on a previous partner and had undergone anger management.

He was given a year long community order with 20 rehabilitation days and he must do 150 hours unpaid work for the community.

He must pay £175 costs.

The judge told him:”You have been spoken about in nice terms but you have issues you must address.”

Phillip Worrall, 24, criminal damage

A row in a pub car park between two former partners ended with a car window being smashed.

Inside the car at the time were two young children Judge Brailsford heard. In the dock was plasterer Phillip Worrall, 24, of Holcombe Road, Layton, who admitted criminal damage to the car worth £200 in the carpark of the Devonshire Arms pub.

The judge was told there was an clash over evidence about an alleged debt by Worrall to his former partner and he ruled there should be a separate hearing to deal with this issue.

Worrall was bailed until that hearing on December 22.

Anthony Grant, 35, assault

A 35-year-old Blackpool man accused of head butting a woman has had his case adjourned.

Anthony Grant of Devonshire Road, North Shore, is said to have carried out the attack on October 1 on Grafton Street, North Shore.

Grant admitted the offence but sentence was adjourned until December 21.

Anna Marie Ellerker, 50, assault

A judge has warned a woman that she must turn up at court.

Judge Brailsford said he would issue a warrant for Anna Marie Ellerker’s arrest.

Ellerker, 50, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, failed to attend court to face an assault charge.

It was the second time she had failed to turn up.

Her lawyer, Gerry Coyle, said: “She says she has to stay at home to look after her grandchildren.”

Benjamin Smith, 31, breach of a non-molestation order

A man ran straight into the arms of the law while being chased by a waiter.

Benjamin Smith was being chased along Blackpool Promenade after a row over his breakfast.

Smith ,31,from Bradford had argued with the waiter, who suggested they should take the matter outside. Smith ran and on seeing the chase an onlooker called police.

Police halted Smith and when it was discovered he had spent the night with a woman he was barred from seeing, he was arrested.

He admitted being in breach of a non molestation order and was fined £80 told to pay £30 costs.

The court heard that the order had now been lifted. Smith had not invited his ex partner to the resort – her arrival was a surprise because she was worried about his mental state.

Judge Brailsford told Smith: “had you not spent the night together you would not have been arrested.”

Cara Byrne, 22, and Stephanie Irwin, 23, assault

A Blackpool woman jointly charged with assault has denied the allegation.

Cara Byrne,22,of Argosy Avenue, is charged with assaulting in Blackpool on August 26. Also facing the same charge is Stephanie Irwin ,23,from Bury.

Both women will stand trial at Burnley Magistrates Court on December 20.