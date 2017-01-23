Blackpool: From the courts 23-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

A man’s drunken behaviour over the festive period was slammed by a magistrate as disgusting.

Jack Evans stood swearing outside the Blackpool home of a young mother with two children before urinating in the porch. Neither Evans or the mum knew each other.

Evans, 20, of Keswick Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Michael Bryan, told him: “It’s ridiculous you should be doing this at your age. Can you imagine what that mother and her children thought? You urinated against the door – that was disgusting.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a mum alerted police a man was swearing and making threats outside her front porch on December 30 at 11.45pm. A police officer saw Evans urinating in the porch and when he challenged him the defendant replied: “I would beat you up.”

Gary McAnulty, defending, said his client had issues when he drank. Evans did not have a great recall of what had happened that night, but he regretted his actions and was now working with alcohol rehabilitation specialists.

Craig Elliott, 33, drunk and disorderly

A reveller was aggressive with ambulance staff after celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

Craig Elliott was arrested by police after he then went to the beach and threatened to walk into the sea.

Elliott, 33, of Rydal Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police got a call from ambulance personnel trying to treat Elliott on Blackpool Promenade on January 1 at 3.30am.

The medics said Elliott had been aggressive with them. Police found him on the beach and took him back to shore where he continued to shout and swear.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client’s father had been diagnosed with cancer, he had split-up with his girlfriend and he lost his job on a building site. As a result, he drank more over Christmas and New Year.

Elliott went out on New Year’s Eve with friends and stuck to lager. He later found a friend had put vodka in his drink.

Elliott said he had not had a drink since New Year’s Eve and he had joined a gym.

Stephen Davies, 59, drink-driving

A barrister was almost twice over the alcohol limit when police pulled him over in the afternoon.

Stephen Davies, 59, who said he had two addresses, Wyre Cottage, The Green, Wrea Green, and Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool, and added he also had a property in Hong Kong, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said police stopped Davies on January 4 at 2.35pm, as he drove a Ford Ka along Ribby Road, Kirkham.

A breath test showed 66 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Davies told the judge he believed someone from a garage had called the police about him.

He added: “This is going to be a major inconvenience to my 86-year-old mother as I drive her to medical appointments and shopping.”

Ion Petrescu, 26, drink-driving, no insurance

A Romanian man who came to party in Blackpool to celebrate New Year’s Eve was arrested after he set off to drive home.

Ion Petrescu, 26, of Church Street, Widnes, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £300 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Petrescu on January 1 about 3am driving a Hyundai erratically on the resort’s Yeadon Way.

He was repeatedly increasing and decreasing his speed so he was stopped in a layby on Progress Way. A breath test showed 46 micrograms of alcohol in his body.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to a New Year’s Eve party in the resort.

He did not have a lot to drink and thought he was fit to drive.

Just before the offence he had to change his bank details and his insurance policy company were not informed.

Carl Frost, 30, drink-driving

A man has appeared at court accused of driving with excess alcohol without insurance and obstructing police. Carl Frost, 30, of Queens Promenade, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to all three offences and was bailed to March 27 for trial by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Craig Jones, 27, criminal damage

A cyclist accused of destroying the wing mirror of a VW Polo as he rode past the car has appeared at court.

Craig Jones, 27, of The Lakes, Mickledon Road, Mereside, pleaded not guilty to the offence and was bailed to March 21for trial by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Craig Williams, 35, assault

A man accused of injuring a police officer during a fracas at South Shore lawn tennis club has made his first appearance at court.

Craig Williams, 35, formerly of Whalley Place, St Annes, now living at Hill Street, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to assaulting the male police constable. The offence is alleged to have taken place on December 15 last year. Williams was bailed for trial on March 21 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.