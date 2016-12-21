Blackpool: From the courts 21-12-16

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Robert Owen, 63, drunk and disorderly, failing to answer bail

A Judge has slammed a drunken patient for causing mayhem at a hospital.

Robert Owen struggled violently with a police officer and security officers at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in front of elderly and young people after drinking three-quarters of a bottle of vodka.

Owen, 63, of Laycock Gate, Layton, pleaded guilty to an offence of being drunk and disorderly and failing to answer bail.

He was given a nine months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by District Judge John Maxwell.

The judge told him: “You were causing mayhem. Hospitals are places of safety and sanctuary.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer went to the aid of security officers battling to eject Owen from Victoria Hospital, on November 20.

Owen was drunk and became aggressive towards the police officer swinging his arms out at him.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had a drink problem and had drunk most of a bottle of vodka the day of the offence. Owen had no recollection of going to hospital and believed he must have suffered a blackout.

He mixed-up the date he should have appeared at court. He then surrendered himself to police on Saturday and had spent two nights in the cells.

Zoe Smith, 18, assault

A teenage girl smacked her boyfriend across the face scratching his cheek during an argument.

Zoe Smith also threatened to throw an iron at her partner during the fracas.

Smith, 18, of Charles Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order and fined £1 by District Judge John Maxwell.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to a report of a domestic incident at Smith’s address, on December 18 about 1am.

Smith was drunk and her boyfriend, who did not drink, was sitting outside with scratch marks on his face. She told police she had slapped his face once during a row.

Hugh Pond, defending, said the couple were both fond of each other and Smith’s boyfriend was at court to support her. They intended getting back with each other after the case finished.

Ben Harding, 35, theft

A man who stole seasonal goods is to spend Christmas behind bars.

Ben Harding stole an £80 Christmas tree, a £60 cuddly penguin and a reindeer valued at £40 from a shop.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said between November 26 and 29 Harding went into Wilkos, Dickson Road, Blackpool, three times and stole Christmas goods.

His thefts were caught on CCTV and on November 30 a security officer dressed in plain clothes to try and catch him. Harding came into the store at 9.35am and was apprehended. He struggled with the officer and another officer had to help restrain him. At the time of the offences he was on a suspended prison sentence for shoplifting.

David Charnley, defending, said at the time of the thefts Harding’s benefits had been stopped.

Daniel Hoskinson, 31, breach of restraining order

A man sent foul texts to the mother of his two children who he had been banned from contacting.

Daniel Hoskinson, 31, of The Promenade, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order and ordered to pay £50 compensation by District Judge John Maxwell.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said Hoskinson was on a restraining order which banned him from contacting his ex but he sent her about 50 texts of a personal and foul nature.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had moved on and had a new partner when his ex contacted him.

She said she had contacted the magistrates court and the country court and officials from both courts had told her there was no restraining order in force against him. She wanted to discuss their children.

Mr Charnley added: “She used the children as bail to get him back in her life and they both believed there was no restraining order against him. Things then turned sour between them in recent weeks.

“He says the threats he used were idle ones. Once again he will not see his children at Christmas. He says she uses the children as a stick with which to beat him.”

Neville Crouch, 60, breach of Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining order

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of breaking the law by entering Blackpool.

Neville Crouch, 60, of Plungington Road, Preston, pleaded not guilty to breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a Restraining Order by entering Blackpool Fylde or Wyre.

Crouch was bailed to February 7 for trial by District Judge John Maxwell.

Aaron Brooks, 26, driving with no insurance or licence

A man was caught driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence at Fleetwood.

Aaron Brooks, 26, of London Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Berlingo on Rothwell Drive on October 9 without insurance and a licence.

Brooks was fined £120, ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge and had six penalty points put on his driving licence by magistrates.

Kyle Thompson , 30, failing to comply with community order

A student failed to comply with a court order because he was studying so hard judge was told.

Kyle Thompson, a 30-year-old father, of Meadowcroft Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to a 14 days curfew from 7pm to 6am and ordered to pay £50 costs by District Judge John Maxwell.

Neal Brookes, prosecuting for the probation service, said Thompson had been put on 20 days rehabilitation plus 60 hours of unpaid work for offences of assault on police and damage.

Thompson had not done any of the payback work since October last year.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said Thompson had been studying a foundation course in web design engineering and development at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

He had worked extremely hard and been so successful his tutors wanted him to start a degree level course.

The previous year Thompson had been suffering from an alcohol problem and drinking too much.