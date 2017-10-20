Blackpool: From the courts 20-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Christian Leslie, 32, assault

A man has been banned from seeing his own mother by the order of a judge.

Gardener Christian Leslie was made the subject of a one-year restraining order forbidding contact with his mother after he was convicted of assaulting her.

District Judge Jeff Brailsford told Leslie, 32, of Whalley Lane, Marton: “I can never understand how any man can punch a woman never mind his own mother especially after she had just come out of hospital for a biopsy.

“This was a particularly unpleasant assault taking account of the victims involved.”

Leslie was also convicted of assaulting his aunt in the same incident and causing £200 of damage to his mother’s front door.”

Leslie was put on a 12-month community order with 20 days rehabilitation. He must do 150 hours unpaid work for the community.

He must pay £150 compensation to his mother and aunt and £200 compensation for the door damage.

He must also pay £300 court costs. Martine Connah, prosecuting, said that Leslie and his partner went to see his mother after they had some drinks in the Welcome public house in Marton.

They continued drinking at his mother’s home as they discussed the hospital treatment she had just undergone.

However, trouble flared when his mother made remarks about his partner’s past.

Leslie lost control and punched his mother in the stomach. When his aunt tried to intervene he punched twice on the face.

He then stormed out of the house with his partner kicking open a locked front door. The judge was told how his family background revealed he had childhood problems often brought about by adults drinking.

Paul Bellard, 51, breach of bail terms

A man breached the terms of his bail by turning up at his former partner’s home.

Fifty-one-year-old Paul Bellard of Bolton Street, South Shore, went to her home at Ashton Road in the town.

Police were alerted to his arrival and he left through a window.

Bellard was re-bailed for what the court was told was his second bail offence.

Jack Evans, 33, breach of the peace

A man turned to drink after the break up of a five-year relationship.

The court heard how police were called to Jack Evans home on Keswick Road, Blackpool.

They found him surrounded by alcohol bottles.

Police were alerted by a worried relative who feared he may self harm.

He became aggressive with police and at one stage kicked out and was arrested.

Evans admitted breaching the peace and was bound over for a year in the sum of £150.

Callum Eden, 21, obstructing the police

A 21-year-old man has denied obstructing the police during an anti fracking protest.

Callum Eden who lives on a campsite on Preston New Road, Blackpool, is accused of committing the offence near the gas exploration site at Little Plumpton near Blackpool.

Eden was bailed by Judge Brailsford until November 16.

Anthony Cawley, 24, malicious wounding and criminal damage

A Fleetwood man charged with malicious wounding has been remanded in custody

Anthony Cawley, 24, of Forshaw Close faces three allegations of malicious wounding and one of criminal damage.

His solicitor Ashley Fisher did not apply for bail for Cawley.

District Judge Brailsford said the cases must be heard at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on November 22.