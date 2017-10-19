Blackpool: From the courts 19-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

David Walton, 55, drinkdriving

A prison officer for more than 30 years fell into a spiral of depression after he was forced to retire through injury.

David Walton’s problems continued when his marriage broke up.

The 55-year-old left the marital home and has been living in a caravan in Out Rawcliffe where he started drinking.

He was found more than four times the drink drive limit after crash his car into a hedge on the A586 at Larbreck.

Walton pleaded guilty to driving .It was his second conviction for the same offence.

Chairman of the bench Brian Horrocks told Holden: “Your reading is one of the highest we have seen for some time.

“It was a horrendous level of alcohol and the results could have been catastrophic for others.”

Holden was sentenced to four months jail, suspended for two years, banned from the road for five years and he must pay £200 court costs.

The court heard that Holden was awaiting payment of his prison service pension and was getting professional help.

Joanne Simpson, 48, assault

A 48-year-old mother ended up assaulting three people on a rare outing to a working men’s club.

Joanne Simpson had already been drinking when she visited Blackpool’s Brun Grove Club.

When her bank card was declined Simpson of Hawes Side Lane asked another woman to go to a cash machine and withdraw some money.

Magistrates heard how that led to a confrontation during which Anderson hit the woman twice in the face.

A committee member tried to intervene and defuse the fracas.

Anderson pushed him to the ground and ripped his T-shirt.

Police were called to the club and Anderson turned on one officer pushing her and being aggressive.

Anderson admitted all three assaults and pre-sentence reports were ordered to be prepared.

Demi Mawdesley, 20, theft

A 20-year-old shoplifter was ordered to pay back the store she stole from.

Demi Mawdesley, of Chapel Street, admitted stealing makeup valued at £159.80 from Wilko’s in Blackpool town centre.

She was ordered to pay the full amount in compensation as punishment as the goods were not recovered.

Peter Manning, defending, said: “She is expecting a child and is doing all she can to turn her life round.”

Lee Thomas, 45, being unlawfully at large

A prisoner went on the run for almost eight weeks after being permission to do charity work in the community.

Lee Thomas was happy doing his five year jail term at Kirkham Prison.

The sentence had been imposed at Liverpool Crown Court for house burglary.Thomas admitted being unlawfully at large after he failed to return to Kirkham Prison after being trusted to go on its day release scheme. During his time at large he sofa surfed at friends’ homes in the Blackpool area his lawyer Steven Townley told the court.

“He appears to be happy in Kirkham but became worried after being told he was, in prison parlance, shipped out to another jail,” said the lawyer.

Thomas was given 16 weeks extra on the five year term he was already serving.

Liam Barnsley, 18, breach of court order

A young man defied a court order to keep on touch with his childhood sweetheart, a court heard.

Liam Barnsley, 18, used Facebook to keep in touch with the 17-year-old.

Barnsley, of Spencer Court, North Shore, admitted breaching a restraining order forbidding him from contacting the girl.

He was also in breach of a suspended jail term.

Tracey Yates, prosecuting, said Barnsley was the subject of a five year restraining order.

It had been imposed after the girl’s mother expressed concerns about Barnsley’s suitability as a boyfriend as the couple were having sex when they were 15.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “These are childhood sweethearts who want to be in a relationship but the young lady’s mother is against it.

“Since the restraining order was imposed he has not seen her face to face but he has answered her messages on social media which her mother screenshot and sent to police.”

Magistrates activated the suspended jail and jailed Barnsley for 16 weeks and said he must pay a £115 victims surcharge. Chairman of the bench Alan Sandham told said: “This was your third breach of the order and it happened just two weeks after the suspended sentence was imposed.”