Blackpool: From the courts 19-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Thomas Barrett, 35, assault, shoplifting and failing to answer bail

A prolific shoplifter who knocked down and injured a member of the public while fleeing out of a supermarket he had stolen from has been jailed.

Thomas Barrett, 35, of Saville Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault, four offences of shoplifting and failing to answer bail.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks jail.

The judge told him: “Your record is appalling. You have been in prison quite recently and it appears you came out and went straight back to drugs. “This appears to be your downfall and you need to sort it out.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said security officers at Sainsburys saw Barrett stealing goods and chased him on November 21.

Barrett threw a clenched fist into the chest of a man who was in the store doorway causing him to fall backwards onto the pavement.

Security officers apprehended Barrett and store staff helped the assault victim treat his bleeding hand.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had a record of 135 offences consisting of innumerable shoplifting crimes, many related to his drug addiction, but he was not a man of violence.

Barrett was running out of the shop and was reckless when he barged into the shopper.

Barry Barnes, 56, drink driving

A father-of-three was caught committing his fourth offence of drink-driving when he was coming back from the pub.

Barry Barnes, 56, of Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and having no insurance or driving licence.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, banned from the road for four years and must take an extended retest and fined £120 with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Barnes driving a Rover on Fleetwood Road North which registered as not being insured on January 14 at 4.05pm.

A breath test showed 42 micrograms of alcohol - 35 is the limit.

Probation officer, Brian Weatherington, told the judge that Barnes said his children were bickering so he went to the pub and had two bottles of beer having drunk some alcohol at home previously.

He had not believed he was over the limit.

Peter Manning, defending, said Barnes’ wife had died four years ago and he was the single father of three children one of whom was disabled.

Raymond Griffin, 59, rape

A man accused of multiple historical rape offences has made his first appearance at court.

Raymond Griffin, 59, of Oldfield Avenue, Bispham, faces 12 charges of raping a woman and 12 charges of indecently assaulting her.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between December 1996 and May 1997 at Blackpool.

Griffin indicated he would plead not guilty to all the offences.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 15.

James McNulty, 28, damage

A man kicked in his former girlfriend’s door on Boxing Day to collect some of his belongings after they split-up on Christmas Eve.

James McNulty, a 28-year-old chef, of Stockdove Way, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said McNulty’s ex was out when she received a phone call from McNulty saying he had kicked in her flat door and taken some of his property on December 26.

When interviewed by police he said he had been trying to get items of his from the flat such as his bank card and keys.

McNulty apologised and told magistrates he now had a new job as a chef at a hotel.

Helen Orme, 27, criminal damage - case dropped

An occupational therapist accused of causing £2,762 of damage to her boyfriend’s Audi A5 car has had the case against her dropped.

Helen Orme, 37, of Browning Avenue, Lytham, had been cautioned by police.

Sean Waistle, 23, drug driving

A man drove to a restaurant with two passengers after sharing a cannabis cigarette.

Sean Waistle, 23, of Wharton Avenue, Thornton, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs.

He was banned from the road for 17 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police on patrol saw Waistle and two passengers sat in a Ford Focus parked on the Odeon Cinema car park, Rigby Road on October 28.

An officer opened the car door and there was a strong smell of cannabis.

A small bag of cannabis was found secreted in Waistle’s trousers.

He was given a caution by police for cannabis possession.

When interviewed Waistle admitted he had shared a cannabis cigarette with friends and then driven to McDonalds.

A blood test showed 2.4 units of cannabis in his body - two is the legal limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, accepted that at that time he had smoked cannabis with friends at the weekends.

His arrest had come as a reality check and since then he had got help from specialists.

He had reformed himself and no longer used cannabis,

Craig Sykes, 47, driving while disqualified without insurance

A warrant without bail has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of driving while disqualified without insurance.

Craig Sykes, 47, of Peel Hill Cottages, Peel Road, Blackpool, had the warrant for him issued by resort magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Freddie English, 38, assault

A man drank a bottle of brandy and 30 cans before battering his girlfriend on New Year’s Day.

Freddie English repeatedly punched his partner in the face for no reason, loosening three teeth and cutting her lip, as she was phoning her daughter to wish her a happy New Year.

The victim’s daughter alerted police after hearing her mother scream and the phone being disconnected.

English, 38, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.