Blackpool: From the courts 18-10-17

Here is Tuesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 17-10-17



Warren Holden, 27, theft, criminal damage and breach of suspended jail sentence

A man returned home after a drinking session and then stole money from his partner to carry on with a night in the pub.

Warren Holden admitted theft of a cash card which he used to get £60.

Holden also admitted criminal damage after he drunkenly knocked over and punched a wardrobe at her home.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said that after the woman discovered her card missing from her coat she told police.

An officer saw Holden, 27, of Woolman Road, Blackpool, walking through town.

He told the police he had bent the cash card and thrown it away after getting £60 to go to the pub with.

Holden was in breach of a suspended jail term imposed for as previous incident of damage at his partner’s home.

However, the magistrates decided not to activate the suspended jail term and decided to put Holden on a curfew for eight weeks.

Steven Townley, defending, told the court: “His partner did not want him prosecuted and certainly does not want him to go to prison.”

Lawrence Dalton, 27, malicious wounding and Scott Robinson , 27, malicious wounding and possessing a knife in public.

Two men have made their first court appearances charged with carrying out a double stabbing.

The are alleged to have carried out a knife attack on two brothers outside The Hilton Hotel ,North Shore, on Sunday.

Lawrence Dalton, 27, of Wayman Road, Blackpool and 27 -year-old Scott Robinson of Newcastle Avenue, Blackpool, are both charged with two allegations of malicious wounding.

Robinson is also charged with possessing a knife in public.

Magistrates sent the cases for trial at Preston Crown Court where the duo will appear on November 15.

Both accused were bailed on condition they do not enter a designated area of North Shore.

They must live at their given addresses and have no contact with witnesses.

Allan Cobain, defending, Dalton said his client denied the allegations .

Timothy Johnson, 26, possessing drugs with intent to supply

A man has appeared at court alleged to have tried to supply a large quantity of drugs in Blackpool.

Timothy Johnson, 26, faces three charges of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply in the town in January this year.

The drugs were heroin,crack cocaine and cannabis.

Johnson was remanded in custody in Wormwood Scrubs jail in London and will appear next by video link at Preston Crown Court where magistrates sent his case to be dealt with.

Francis George Bedding, 68, rape, gross indecency and sexual assault

A Blackpool pensioner has made his first appearance at court charged with historic sex offences against children.

Francis George Bedding, 68, of Woodfield Road, faces charges alleging he committed sex offences against two teenage girls and a teenage boy.

Some charges date back 38 years.

Magistrates bailed Bedding after agreeing the cases just be heard at Preston Crown Court.

Bedding will appear at the higher court on November 15.

He faces two charges of rape,three allegations of gross indecency,two further serious sex allegation and two charges of indecent assault against the girls.

Bedding is accused of three indecent assaults against the male, three counts of gross indecency and one other serious sex offence.

Russell Robinson, 22, assault

A 22 -year-old Blackpool man has been banned from talking to his own father by court order.

Russell Robinson of Caunce Street was granted bail by magistrates on condition he has no contact with his father.

Robinson will reappear before the court on January 2 next year when his trial will take. He has denied assaulting his father.

Steven Sproat, 34, conspiracy to supply drugs.

A man was arrested after he failed to report to police on a daily basis.

Steven Sproat , 34, of Clevedon Road, North Shore, was bailed by Preston Crown Court where he is due to face an allegation of being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs.

However he missed two days attending Blackpool police station because he thought he didn’t have to attend at weekends.

Magistrates rebailed him.