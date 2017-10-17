Blackpool: From the courts 17-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Catherine Jackson, 49, fraud

A mother faked a burglary at her home in Fleetwood, aiming to cash in on the insurance money.

Catherine Jackson told police electrical items, jewellery and her car had been taken in the night time break-in while she and three children slept.

She was caught out by CCTV which showed her driving away from her home in her car in the early hours.

Jackson, 49, of Mowbray Road, pleaded guilty to fraud with the intent of getting compensation from an insurance company.

She was sentenced to 23 weeks jail, suspended for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Jackson called police on April 10 at 9.23am, to say her home had been burgled.

She said an outside window had been broken allowing an intruder into the porch and access to the key which was on the inside of the door.

Jackson claimed property valued at £5,500, including her Peugeot car, had been stolen and signed a witness statement to that effect.

A Crime Scene Investigation unit came to the address and officers made house-to-house inquiries.

CCTV was then found which showed a light being turned on inside Jackson’s home at 3.51am. She was then seen coming out of a side door and driving off in her Peugeot.

Jackson maintained the burglary had happened until police showed her the CCTV. She then admitted “concocting a big story.”

The prosecutor added: “She has wasted police time and public money.”

Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates: “Naively she did what she did in full sight of a CCTV camera, which showed there was no burglary.”

Edsel Pikeri, 26, assault and criminal damage

A man pushed his girlfriend’s head through a window after drinking whisky and beer at a workmate’s wedding.

Edsel Pikeri was apprehended by police after a witness called 999 to tell officers he had seen a couple fighting at a property in Fleetwood through the window.

Pikeri, a 26-year-old car panel beater apprentice, of Bold Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault and causing damage.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £100 compensation to his victim.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said on police went to Pikeri’s address September 16 in the early hours after receiving a report a couple were fighting inside.

Pikeri’s partner said during a row he had grabbed her head and pushed it through a window in the back door. Pikeri had also punched a hole in the bedroom door. She did not make a formal complaint.

Pikeri told police he had drunk too much whisky and beer at a wedding reception. His partner went to collect the children when they returned home.

He was then told his partner was kissing a man outside and he became very angry.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, said the couple had met when they both lived in Holland and they had two children together.

When they moved to Britain in 2015 they struggled financially and both suffered problems with jealousy.

Louise Nixon, 26, drink, driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance

A motorist was slammed by a senior magistrate for having total disregard for the country’s driving laws.

Louis Nixon was caught driving while banned and over the limit by police on the forecourt of a petrol station.

Nixon, 26, of Leaford Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to to driving with excess alcohol while disqualified and without insurance.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks jail, suspended for 12 months, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for three years and told to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Maureen Appleton, told him justices were giving him a last chance and added: “You have absolute total disregard for the driving laws of this country – none whatsoever – or court orders.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on July 9 police saw a Vauxhall Golf at the pumps at the Esso garage, Devonshire Road. A check showed The officers could smell drink on Nixon’s breath. A breath test showed 57 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Nixon had a previous drink-driving conviction from last year.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client had foolishly driven a short distance to get some fuel. Nixon’s girlfriend was six weeks pregnant with his first child.