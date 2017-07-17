Blackpool: From the courts 17-07-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Brandon Brook, 18, assaulting a police officer, disorderly behaviour, theft

A teenager who ran amok in a hospital after being arrested when he caused a fracas at a supermarket has been jailed.

Brandon Brook, who described himself as 10 out of 10 on a scale of drunkenness, abused medical staff and patients, tried to flee from a treatment cubicle then spat at and kicked a police officer who had escorted him to hospital.

Brook, 18, of George Street, Marton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, behaving in a disorderly manner and shoplifting.

He was sentenced to 56 days prison and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Brook put six one-litre bottles of vodka valued at £180 in a basket and was captured on CCTV walking out of the emergency fire doors at Asda, Fleetwood, on July 5.

Later he was seen at Home Bargains, Fleetwood, with £20 worth of meat and sausage rolls in his basket. When spoken to by the store supervisor Brook dumped the contents of his basket on the floor, making the goods unsaleable.

He then kicked out at boxes and punched paper towel rolls accusing the supervisor of being aggressive and saying to him: “I’m going to kill you.”

Police were alerted and saw Brook in nearby Dock Road carrying three bottles of wine. As they arrested him he dropped a bottle, cut his leg and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

At hospital he spat in a policeman’s face and kicked him on the shin causing reddening and pain.

His behaviour was so bad he had to be put in restraints.

Brook had a record of 93 previous offences and was on licence from prison at the time of the offences against him.

Steven Townley, defending, said Brook did not remember what he had done because he was so drunk. It was admitted his record was poor but the majority of his convictions had been committed when he was a youth.

Robert Green, 42, case withdrawn

A magistrate has criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for withdrawing legal proceedings against an anti-fracking protester at the last minute.

Robert Green, 42, was due to have stood trial after denying obstructing the highway.He had entered his plea at a hearing in May this year and the court heard that video footage had only just been examined by the CPS .Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said that decision to discontinue proceedings was based on a lack of evidence.

“As a result the Crown has decided it should withdraw,” said the prosecutor.

Magistrates decided that Breen who now lives in Surrey should be awarded his travel costs from public funds.He will now receive £237 based on his mileage.

Bench chairman Jeffrey Warburton said: “We would like to express our displeasure as the decision being reached at such a late stage. It would perhaps have been nice for this case reviewer to be been here to give an explanation.”

Breen was living at the anti fracking protest camp at Whitehills, at the time of his arrest.

James Rickerby, 32, failing to stop after an accident

A 32-year old-man hit a three year-old-child as she crossed the road.

The child was using a crossing controlled by a lollipop man near her school on Ansdell Road.

Rig worker James Rickerby of Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, stopped momentarily before driving off.

He gave himself up to police about an hour later.

Rickerby, a father-of-two, admitted failing to stop after an accident and was ordered to pay £1,262 in fines and costs six penalty points were put on his licence.

That sum includes £100 compensation to his victim.

Jim Mowbray, prosecuting, said a lollipop man was on duty at the time and was on the crossing although had not raised his stick.

The court heard that Rickerby had driven off after receiving abuse from witnesses one of whom had taken a photo of his car.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle said: “He had not been drinking or taken any drugs. In fact he was on his way to Holland where he is currently working.

“He drove away because of verbal abuse he had suffered but quickly went to the police and said what he had done.

“The girl was hit by the side of his car. She suffered minor injuries which were treated in hospital.”

Wayne Collier, 42, assault

A man accused of kicking a 12-year-old boy in the groin at St Annes has made his first appearance at court.

Wayne Collier, 42, of Clifton Drive South, St Annes, pleaded guilty to assault.

The court was told that the incident took place in St Annes Square on February 17.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Collier pushed the young boy to the ground and then kicked him in the groin.

Defence lawyer, Peter Manning, said his client accepted he had pushed the boy to the ground, but he denied kicking him.

Collier’s case was adjourned to September 14 for a hearing where evidence will be heard from both the prosecution and defence.

Matthew Frayne, 32, theft

A man returned to steal for a second time because the food bank he used was shut .

Matthew Frayne, 32, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £80 compensation with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Frayne stole £80 of meat from Asda, Welbeck Road, on June 7.He returned to the same store three days later and took meat valued at £20 but was

caught by a security officer who recognised him from his first visit.When questioned he said he had gone back to steal because the food bank was closed and he had not got caught the

first time.

Dean Flackett, 27, possession of an offensive weapon and assault

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of wielding an iron bar in a street at Blackpool.

Dean Flackett is also alleged to have bitten his girlfriend on the nose and forearm in a separate incident on the same day.

Flackett, a window fitter, 27, of Exchange Street, North Shore, pleaded not guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in Cross Street on July 5 and assault.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 9.