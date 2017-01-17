Blackpool: From the courts 17-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Eckersley, 33, failing to comply with conditions of Sex Offenders Registration Order

A man who raped a child failed to tell police where he was living.

Lee Eckersley, 33, of Linden Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a condition of his Sex Offenders Registration Order.

He was sentenced to 14 days jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by district judge David Purcell.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Eckersley was convicted of three offences of raping a girl in 2012.

He served a prison sentence and was put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

He was required to register his address annually with police but from September 30 last year failed to do so.

Dominic Hodson, 26, breach of probation order

A man ended up under arrest because he did not want to discuss his background with different probation officers.

Dominic Hodson, 26, of Handsworth Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching post prison sentence supervision.

He was sentenced to an eight week curfew between 7pm and 7am and ordered to pay £55 costs by district judge David Purcell.

Brian Weatherington, prosecuting for the probation service, said Hodson had previously been jailed for 182 days for breaching a non-molestation order.

He was released last August and was on post-sentence supervision. From September 6 he failed to keep four appointments with a probation officer.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client suffered from psychosis and a personality disorder for which he took strong medication.

The defence added that Harrison had said every time he was given a probation appointment he was asked about his background by different people and because of his mental health problems he found this extremely distressing and intrusive.

Patrick Swayze, 54, assault

A husband tried to rip off a necklace and ring his estranged wife was wearing when he spotted her at a tram stop in Blackpool.

Patrick Swayze also grabbed her handbag which contained her insulin and ran towards the sea with it, until a man grabbed him and got the bag back.

Swayze, 54, formerly of Blackpool, now living at Dunalley Parade, Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife.

He was sentenced to a 28 days curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by District judge David Purcell.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said Swayze and his wife had been married for nine years before they split-up.

On September 6 she was waiting at a tram stop when Swayze grabbed her bag and ran off. A man tackled him and returned the bag. Swayze then tried to pull jewellery off his wife before grabbing her purse and taking off again. She suffered a scratched shoulder and fled to the nearby Cliffs Hotel before alerting police.

Kelvin Chamberlain, 36, criminal damage and breach of conditional discharge

A boyfriend was described by his partner as going berserk after he found her in their home with a man he did not like.

Kelvin Chamberlain hurled items around the address then lobbed a plant pot which broke the windscreen of his girlfriend’s Mercedes.

Chamberlain, a 36-year-old builder and joiner, of Hilton Avenue, Lytham, pleaded guilty to causing damage and breaching a conditional discharge imposed for possessing cannabis.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £100 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, told the judge Chamberlain’s girlfriend said he was apt to become destructive when he drank. He had stopped drinking but started again over Christmas.

On December 27 she went out with a male friend she had known for 30 years and they then returned to her home. Chamberlain arrived back and she described him as going berserk, shouting and lunging at the man.

She left and saw him trashing items inside. Later she found a plant pot had hit her windscreen.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said the couple had reconciled and he had paid for repairs to the car. He had now got help from alcohol rehabilitation specialists.

Emma Courtney, 35, assault

A woman walked into a restaurant at Lytham and grabbed another woman who was worked there by the neck.

Emma Courtney was described as squeezing the staff member’s neck and digging in with her nails leaving scratch marks.

Courtney, 35, of Clifton Drive South, St Annes, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to a four weeks curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £50 compensation to her victim plus £85 costs by district judge David Purcell.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins said Courtney was the new partner of a man the victim’s sister had gone out with.

On December 28 at 9.10pm Courtney and her boyfriend went into Gusto’s, Dicconson Terrace, and after words were exchanged the defendant grabbed the restaurant worker by the neck.

David Charnley, defending, said Courtney said she had been receiving messages from the complainant’s sister. She and her partner had gone to the restaurant to try and sort matters out.

Tracey Cryer, 52, drink-driving

A mother-of-two was over the alcohol limit when she was stopped by police over the Christmas season.

Tracey Cryer, a 52-year-old housing association worker, of Harrison Avenue, Thornton, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £350 with £85 costs plus £35 victims’ surcharge by district judge David Purcell.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police followed Cryer on the evening of December 29, as she drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Lyddesdale Avenue, Cleveleys.

She was stopped and a breath test showed 40 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been out at a social event and had no intention of driving.

She could not get a signal on her mobile phone to get a taxi and did not want to walk through Blackpool. Cryer was going to see her 88-year-old mother who had been very ill so she decided to drive.