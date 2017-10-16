Blackpool: From the courts 16-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Nathan Holehouse, 21, criminal damage

A man who ripped out the receiver of a public phone told police afterwards “my head was buzzing”.

Nathan Holehouse, 21, formerly of London Street, Fleetwood, now living at Buchanan Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order and told to do 50 hours unpaid work for the community plus pay £266 compensation.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said a CCTV operator saw Holehouse walk up to a public phone kiosk on Bank Hey Street, on September 21 and rip out the phone receiver and throw it across the street.

The CCTV operator followed Holehouse on camera and directed police to where he was.

When interviewed Holehouse said his head was buzzing and felt about to explode as he had problems with his mental health.

He said he asked staff at the accommodation where he had been living to call an ambulance because his head felt as though it was going to explode.

They would not call for medics and he felt frustrated.

Steven Townley, defending, said following a period in custody on remand, Holehouse was sleeping at a night shelter and the benefits he had applied for had not been sent to him yet.

Lee Byrne, 36, criminal damage

A former care worker smashed his way through a door after his girlfriend locked him out.

Lee Byrne, 36, of St Annes Road East, St Annes, pleaded guilty to causing £500 of damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Byrne was also made the subject of a 12-month restraining order which prevents him from contacting the complainant or entering her home street of Fairways Road, Marton.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the night before the offence Byrne’s partner said they had gone out separately and when they returned they argued.

On September 17, Byrne went out at 6.30pm and because of the rows and his demeanour, Byrne’s partner locked both the front and back doors.

Two hours later she heard loud continuous banging on the door followed by a massive smash.

Byrne appeared in the lounge, ran upstairs and came down with her mobile phone. He said “ha ha” as he waved the phone at her and then left.

He had a previous caution for criminal damage involving the complainant.

Bryne, who had no previous convictions, said his partner had asked him to move in with her and he had given up his flat. When he broke in he viewed it as breaking into his own home.

He added he was drunk at the time of the offence. Byrne said his partner had hidden his phone and he needed it because he had to make arrangements.

Linda Simpkin, 50, theft and breach of court order

A woman returned to crime to buy drugs the month after she was released from prison.

Linda Simpkin stole from a shop so she could pay for her heroin habit.

Her defence lawyer, Allan Cobain, told magistrates: “Drugs have become so much a part of her life they are as natural to her as a cup of tea is to other people.”

Simpkin, 50, of Kytson Close, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft and breaching a court order.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £20 and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Simpkin was caught on September 21 after she put £75 of alcohol in a bag at B and M Bargains, Whitegate Drive.When interviewed by police she said she intended to sell the alcohol and buy drugs.

Simpkin had previously been sentenced to a curfew for an offence of assault, but was then absent for 12 hours during the curfew.

Mr Cobain, defending, said Simpkin had served six weeks in prison and did not have any drugs while in jail.

Simpkin was drug free on her release and could not give an explanation as to why she had returned to drugs.

She needed help to beat her habit.

Rebecca Mullins, 30, drunk and disorderly

A mother-of-two swore and shouted at police in Blackpool as they arrested her boyfriend.

Rebecca Mullins, 30, of Pennine Road, Bacup, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge, fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Mullins became aggressive with police officers on the Prom on September 16.