Blackpool: From the courts 13-10-17

Here is Thursday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 12-10-17



Mamie Blackburn, 61, drink-driving

A civil servant was almost three times the alcohol limit when she hit a parked van in the afternoon.

Mamie Blackburn had drunk half-a-bottle of wine and one beer the night before but is only 4ft 7ins tall and weighs just over six stone in weight.

Blackburn, a 61-year-old decision maker with the Department of Work and Pensions, of Davenport Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was sentenced to a six month community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for 23 months, fined £100 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police went to an accident on September 17 about 3pm, where Blackburn had collided with a parked van on Rivington Avenue.

A breath test showed 95 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had intended retiring when she was 61 but changes in the pension laws meant she would not get her State pension until she was 66.

She only drank at weekends but had been drinking more because she had been under pressure at work struggling with new technology and computer systems which had been installed.

She even attended night classes to enhance her IT skills but just before the offence she had received a less than adequate review at work which had upset her.

Blackburn had drunk some alcohol the previous evening. She was of very small stature and the next day had very little to eat. She was currently off work sick and on medication from her doctor.

Andrew Hercus, 37, assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly

A former soldier kicked a police officer in the shin as he was being arrested and put in a police van.

Andrew Hercus said he had drunk 10 pints while watching a football match and could not remember a thing.

Hercus, 37, of Torsway Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to assault on police and being drunk and disorderly.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police received a report Hercus was causing trouble in a Blackpool bar on September 27 about midnight.

Hercus was in the middle of the road and repeatedly threatened officers and then walked towards them saying he would assault them.

The male officer he kicked suffered pain and bruising to his shin. At the time of the offence Hercus was on a suspended prison sentence for an offence of affray.

Howard Green, defending, said his client was very drunk and he had kicked out recklessly, not intending to hurt anyone.

Hercus had been in the Army for a number of years serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Two years ago he had been diagnosed as suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for which he was getting specialist help.

Hercus was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on November 8.

David Gowling, 47, possession of cocaine

A man on a stag do in Blackpool was found with drugs in Market Street.

David Gowling, 47, of Prescott Street, Darlington, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

He was fined £116 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police were called to Market Street on August 8 in the early hours, after a report a man was causing a disturbance with door staff.

Gowling was arrested and a small snap bag of cocaine was found on him.

The defendant said he had been hit and pushed to the floor by door staff and he did not know why they had done it.

He said he had bought the white powder in the snap bag in the resort for £20 intending to take it.

Wesley Duffy, 19, drug-driving

A student stopped in a routine check by police had been smoking cannabis.

Wesley Duffy, 19, of Branstree Road, Mereside, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

He was banned from the road for a year, fined £50 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

Duffy accepted he had smoked cannabis when he was pulled over by police.David Charnley, defending, said: “He has learned a salutary lesson.

“Days after smoking cannabis you can still be over the limit.