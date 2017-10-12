Blackpool: From the courts 12-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lynne Minion, 52, drunk and disorderly

A wife was arrested after her husband said she had pulled his hair and sprayed him with a fire extinguisher.

Lynne Minion, 52, of The Marine Villa Hotel, Withnell Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim’s surcharge.

Prosecutor Andrew Robinson said police got a call from Minion’s husband on September 20, saying his wife had pulled his hair and sprayed him with the extinguisher during a domestic row.

Minion was drunk and was confrontational with officers and started making threats towards her husband.

Minion agreed that she and her husband had argued but it was all over and she was lying down when police arrived.

She said she was shouting and swearing when police got hold of her because she had a bad back and that the handcuffs had been put on too tightly.

Paul Fitton, 36, theft and possession of cannabis

A man who could drink up to nine litres of cider a day got into trouble when he got drunk and committed crime.

Paul Fitton had managed to cut down his massive alcohol intake but when he received his benefits he bought lager and wine and lost control.

Fitton,36, of Clinton Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and possession of cannabis.

Prosecutor Andrew Robinson said Fitton was caught after taking a bottle of wine and food valued at £30 from McColls on Coronation Street. When police searched him a small amount of cannabis was found.

Brett Chappell,defending, said that Fitton’s life had been blighted by alcohol.

“In the past he has drunk up to nine litres of cider a day. He was drinking himself into an early grave.” said Mr Chappell

“Drink is still playing a part in his life but he has cut back massively to two or three cans of lager a day.”

Joseph Wildy Jr, 30, theft

A prolific burglar broke into 10 houses in Blackpool.

Joseph Wildy Jr told police he committed the break-ins to fund his cocaine habit.

Wildy targeted seven homes in Cambray Road, North Shore, stealing tablet computers,laptops ,jewellery, food,drink and tools from them.

At two of the addresses he left empty-handed and at one house Wildy attempted to burgle it but failed to get in.

Wildy also broke into three addresses on Warbreck Hill Road,North Shore, stealing computers, chargers, jewellery and cash.

Wildy, 30, of Queens Promenade,Blackpool. pleaded guilty to 10 offences of burglary between September 23 and October 7 this year.

Prosecutor Pam Smith told the court: “This was a spree of burglaries.

“He admitted doing them to fund his crack cocaine habit.

“The prosecution says they amount to being so serious that Wildy should be dealt with at Crown Court.”

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client was aware he was likely to get a jail term and was not applying for bail.

“Four months ago he became addicted to crack cocaine.

“It took hold of him very quickly and he wants to sort out this issue in prison.”

Wildy was remanded in custody and will appear at Preston Crown Court on November 8.

Owen Morris, 18, taking a car without consent, disqualified driving, driving without insurance

An apprentice mechanic said to have a fascination for cars took a customer’s high powered car for a joyride as it was waiting for repair at his father’s garage.

Owen Morris who was banned from the road at the time told police who apprehended him that he had never driven a Subaru Impreza and had taken it to see how it handled.

Morris, 18 , of Lynton Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to taking a car without consent,disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

He was given an eight week curfew, banned from the road for five months and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Prosecutor Andrew Robinson said Morris got the keys for the Subaru which was waiting for repairs at his father’s garage on August 28.

In the early hours he was seen speeding on Dock Road, Fleetwood.

The court heard that Morris had been working on the car that day and had access to the keys.

Probation officer Brian Weatherington told the hearing: “He likes the Subaru and had never driven one before.

“He thought his driving ban had ended.”

Defence lawyer Peter Cave said : “He seems fascinated with cars.”