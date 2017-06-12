Blackpool: From the courts 12/06/17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lewis Rosbotham, 18, assault

A former soldier battered his girlfriend after she prepared a candlelit meal to tell him she was leaving him.

Lewis Rosbotham kicked and pushed her and then spat in her hair as she tried to get out of the door.

Rosbotham, an 18-year-old apprentice roofer, of Gretna Crescent, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a six month community order with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a four weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

He was also put on a 12 month restraining order which bans him from contacting the complainant, entering Osborne Road or going within 100 metres of Coral Island.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the couple, who had been together 10 months, were in a road accident when a car hit them from behind on April 26, the day of the offence.

That night, about 9pm, Rosbotham’s girlfriend said he had argued with her about a meal she had prepared him.

She said she was leaving him and going to live with her mother. As quickly as she packed her things he unpacked them.

In the fracas which followed he pushed and kicked her once and spat in her hair. She suffered a cut little finger and her head and neck were sore.

Rosbotham had no previous convictions and in a report on him to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, told magistrates he said the special meal was made to tell him she was leaving.

He said she hit him first. Rosbotham now accepted the relationship was over.

Sarah Murgatroyd, 38, theft

A self-confessed alcoholic fell off the wagon and stole a bottle of vodka when she had a relapse.

Sarah Murgatroyd had since been hospitalised with liver damage and her health was described as delicate.

Murgatroyd, a 38-year-old former office manager, of Newhouse Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to theft.

She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Mark Cottriall, told her: “Our main message is to keep on getting help which would benefit you.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on April 28 a security officer at B and M Bargains, Bank Hey Street, became suspicious of Murgatroyd because she came into the shop numerous times. At 11.35am she was seen hiding a £6.99 bottle of vodka in her bag and was detained outside.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had been candid with the police and told them she was an alcoholic who had had a relapse and had stolen the vodka to drink it.

All her offending had taken place after 2013 when her relationship broke down as a result of her drinking.

She had a six-year-old child she did not have access to at the moment.

The defence added that things seemed to have hit rock bottom but were hopefully on the way up for Murgatroyd now.

She was getting treatment from doctors and alcohol rehabilitation specialists.

Lee Jumeaux, 38, conspiracy to bribe witness

Lee Jumeaux, 38, of Park Road, Blackpool, is charged with conspiring with another man to offer a financial inducement to a woman witness in criminal proceedings, if she would withdraw her support for the prosecution.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 2 at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court. Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, did not apply for bail for his client.

Jumeaux was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 5.

Ronald McLeod, 53, assault

The singer of a punk band has made his first appearance at court accused of a machete attack..

Ronald McLeod is alleged to have used the weapon to chop a large wound in the man’s arm.

McLeod, 53, of Rutland Avenue, Fleetwood, is charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and possessing a machete in public.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Fleetwood on June 7.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client denied both offences. He added that a bail application would be made on McLeod’s behalf in the future as he was due to tour Canada with the punk rock band. Anti-Socal.

McLeod was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 12 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Gareth Heaton, 49, theft

A man was arrested after he was caught scavenging at a recycling centre.

Gareth Heaton was found with a contactless debit card and a bus pass he had stolen from the skips at Lytham.

Heaton, 49, of Fox Lane, Preston, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given an 18 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were informed there were intruders in the Lytham tip, Saltcotes Road, on March 13 about 5.05pm, which was closed to the public at that time.

Heaton was seen climbing out of the premises and was found hiding in some shrubs.

A debit card and bus pass he had taken from the tip were found in his wallet.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, told magistrates: “It is a little bit of a sad tale someone feels he has to go through skips for items to resell.

“At the time he was desperate for money. He had not worked for some time and was not claiming benefits.”

Heaton had not received the documentation informing him of the date he should be at court.

He was arrested at 1.30am at the home he shared with his girlfriend and four children and had spent some in custody.