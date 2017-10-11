Blackpool: From the courts 11-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Dean Plevin, 34, assault

A man jabbed at his girlfriend with knitting needles and slapped her around the face.

Dean Plevin had accused her of being unfaithful with other men.

Plevin, 34, of Winton Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks jail suspended for 18 months with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith said Plevin and his partner had been together for 15 years and had two children.

The partner said the relationship had been perfect until about four months ago when Plevin had stopped taking his medication for mental health issues and became violent with her.

He had moved out but she occasionally allowed him to stay.

On October 7 they were in bed when he accused her of being unfaithful.

There was a row and he slapped her across the face. The prosecutor said: “She said he had four knitting needles in his hand.

“She said he had them in bed and always carries them.”

During the argument Plevin said his partner was shouting at him and shouting affected his mental health.

Mr Coyle said: “His partner has not asked for a restraining order.

“She still has feelings for him and hopes he gets the right medication to get him better.”

Michael Alcock, 42, theft

A former soldier gave in to temptation and rolled away three barrels of beer from outside a restaurant.

Michael Alcock even gave away one barrel to a van driver who stopped and asked what he was doing.

Alcock, 42, of Bournemouth Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was ordered to pay £140 compensation and £50 costs.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, barrels of beer were being delivered to the San Marcos restaurant, Lytham Road, said on September 19.

They were left unattended outside and Alcock rolled three away to his nearby address, giving one away to a van driver when he was asked.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client was an alcoholic who was having treatment for his drink problem.

He saw the barrels of beer and temptation got the better of him.

The barrels were not the kind you could take the top off and he would have needed specialist equipment to open them.

The defence added that Alcock left the Army after his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

She subsequently died and he went into a downward spiral of drinking.

Alcock himself had now been diagnosed with bone and skin cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Boys, 16 and 17, malicious wounding

Two teenagers have made their first appearance at court accused of wounding a man in Blackpool.

The defendants, a 16-year-old Blackpool boy and a 17-year-old boy from Warrington, are charged with malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 23 this year.

The teenagers were bailed to appear at Blackpool Youth Court on October 19.

They must not contact the complainant as a condition of their bail.

Peter Newton, 46, assault

A man who admitted to easily losing his temper twice hit his male partner in the face.

Peter Newton, 46, of Cocker Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Newton and his partner had been together for 16 years. The partner said the relationship had been turbulent and he had suffered mental and physical abuse.

On September 6 at 11am, they had an argument about money. Newton hit his partner on the back of his head with his fist and then in the face.

The partner later reported Newton to the police stating: “I feel as though I have finally got the courage to follow through with my complaint.”

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, told magistrates that Newton, who said he easily lost his temper, said the day of the incident his partner had thrown a can of pop at him.

Newton, who suffers from epilepsy and spinal problems, said the neighbours had caused conflict between the couple telling him they had seen his partner out in town with other men.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.