Blackpool: From the courts 10-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Luke Halpin, 28, driving dangerously

A man was too ill to attend court because of back problems magistrates were told.

Luke Halpin, 28, of Back Cunliffe Road, Blackpool, is charged with driving a Ford Mondeo dangerously and while disqualified in the resort’s Grosvenor Street on September 7.

He is also accused of making off without paying for £109 of fuel from a Blackpool service station.

Halpin is further accused of two charges of possessing a baseball bat as an offensive weapon in Queen Street in March.

He had his cases adjourned by Blackpool magistrates.

Nigel Jackson, 48, damage

A man was seen ramming a neighbour’s front door with a wheelie bin on several occasions a court was told.

Nigel Jackson, 48, of Manor Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said a man heard loud banging at the front door of his council home in Fleetwood on October 15 at 5.30pm.He looked out to see Jackson running up his

path several times using a wheelie bin to ram his front door and also shoulder-barging and punching it.

Jackson told the neighbour to come down. The neighbour went down and told Jackson he could not open the door, to which the defendant replied: “You’re dead you.”

When interviewed by the police Jackson denied ramming the door with a wheelie bin and said he had only hit it with his fists.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said the neighbour had been reported to the police on four occasions because of his inappropriate behaviour towards Jackson’s partner.

Jackson’s mother had died and the day of the offence he was in the graveyard when he heard the neighbour had behaved inappropriately again.

He had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and regretted his behaviour.

Edward Plumb, 27, assault

Aman punched his girlfriend’s brother in the face knocking off his glasses during an argument.

Edward Plumb, 27, of Hawes Side Lane, Marton, pleaded guilty to assault.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said Plumb and his partner’s brother were rowing and the defendant swung a punch which missed on October 23.

Plumb punched out again and caught the brother in the side of his head.

He was not injured but his glasses were knocked off.

Plumb had previous convictions for violence.

Gary McAnulty, defending, described the incident as six of one and half-a-dozen of another.

The brother had pushed his hand into Plumb’s face so the defendant swung at him.

Plumb was bailed for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates and must not contact the victim as a condition of his bail.

Jamie Farrell, 28, assault and driving without insurance

A man launched an unprovoked attack in the street at Fleetwood on his brother’s former girlfriend.

Jamie Farrell ran across the road and was said to have grabbed the woman by the cheeks and jaw and then squeezed and shaken her.

Farrell, 28, of Abbots Walks, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault and driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

He was sentenced to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community, ordered to pay his victim £50 compensation with £85 costs and had six motoring penalty points put on his driving licence.

Presiding magistrate, Maureen Appleton, told him: “This was an unprovoked and unnecessary attack.”

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said there was bad blood between the Farrell family and the victim.

On October 6 at 10.30am the victim, a care worker, was followed into a shop on Poulton Street, Fleetwood, by Farrell, who called her a vile name.

A little later she was walking along Warrenhurst Avenue when Farrell drove up in his mother’s car.

He ran across the road and grabbed her by the cheeks and jowls and squeezed and shook her.

She was not injured but she was frightened and shaken up.CCTV footage of the assault was shown to magistrates on video screens in the court.

At the time of the offence Farrell was on a community order for assault, using violence to secure entry to an address and damage.

Paul Robinson, defending, told magistrates that when interviewed Farrell had said he had grabbed her by the lapels of her collar.

The defence said that the Farrell family had complained to police about the victim’s behaviour.