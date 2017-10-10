Blackpool: From the courts 10-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Steven Ferris, 32, failing to comply with curfew order

A man breached a court order because he had no electricity and therefore equipment to monitor him could not be installed.

Steven Ferris, 32, of Church Street, Layton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a curfew order.

He was sentenced to four weeks jail, suspended for 12 months. Presiding magistrate, Clifford Boynton, told him: “Given your appalling track record and your failure to comply with court orders we have no alternative but to sentence you to a suspended period of custody.”

Gillian O’Flaherty, prosecuting for the probation service, said Ferris had previously been sentenced to a curfew for an offence of theft of 10 bottles of deodorant from Wilko.

On September 13 officials went to Ferris’ address to install the electronic equipment to monitor his curfew but he did not answer.

The next day the officials returned and made contact with Ferris.

He told them he had no electricity at his flat but had been told he would get some the next day.

The following day the officials returned but got no reply at the address.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had previously had to return to court and tell magistrates he had no power at his address, so the curfew had been postponed.Ferris, who was the only tenant left in the flats, said the landlord kept saying new electric metres would be installed but so far they had not been.

He had remained indoors every night during the curfew.

Danielle Anderson, 32, breach of the peace

A drunk mother shouted at schoolchildren passing an address she was staying at in Blackpool.

Danielle Anderson, aged 32, of The Close, Preston, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

She was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months and presiding magistrate, Alan Fisher, told her: “This is unacceptable behaviour and has to stop.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to an address Anderson was staying at on Norcross Road, Bispham, in the afternoon of October 3.

She was drunk, irate with officers and shouted at passing schoolchildren.

Her partner told police she had drunk a lot of vodka, started arguing with him and when he contacted police she threatened to harm herself.

Anderson wept throughout the case and apologised.

Jason Anstey, 47, breach of the peace

Police patrols rushed to an address in Blackpool after receiving reports a woman had fled from a man with a hatchet.

Jason Anstey, 47, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Grasmere Road on October 3 and went to a top floor flat where they found property strewn around.

Anstey was inside and was described as intoxicated. His partner said he did own a hatchet but she did not know where it was.

Occupants from downstairs then told officers they had taken the weapon off Anstey and gave them a wooden-handled hatchet.

Anstey told magistrates: “Stupidly, I had too much to drink.”

James Dickson, 29, driving disqualification lifted

An undertaker has had his disqualification from driving lifted.

James Dickson, 29, of Cranbrook Avenue, Bispham, asked to be allowed back behind the wheel pending an appeal against his sentence.

The court was told that on September 3 Dickson had been banned from the road for 12 months after pleading guilty to driving without care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

Suzanne Mugford, for Dickson, said that the magistrates who sentenced Dickson had been told that he worked for an undertakers and his employer had told him that if he was disqualified he would lose his employment. Dickson’s appeal against his sentence is due to be heard at Preston Crown Court on October 27.

Wayne Richmond, 47, malicious wounding

A man has made his first appearance accused of bludgeoning another man with a hammer.

Wayne Richmond is alleged to have inflicted injuries including a scalp wound, two broken fingers and a fractured thumb, plus a severe damage to the man’s leg and bruising to his back.

Richard, 47, of Manchester Road, North Shore, is charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The offence is said to have taken place on September 25.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, did not ask for bail and said his client would plead not guilty.

Richmond was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 8.