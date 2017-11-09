Blackpool: From the courts 09-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Here is Wednesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 08-11-17



Omar Camara, 38, voyeurism

A doorman accused of filming himself and a woman having sex without her permission has made his first appearance at court.

Omar Camara, 38, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool, is charged with voyeurism by recording another person in a private act with the intent of obtaining sexual gratification, knowing that person did not consent to him recording the act.

He is also accused of assaulting the woman.

He was bailed for trial in March.

Ryan Holgate, 18, driving with excess alcohol

Police became suspicious of a teenager driver when they saw him driving too fast in the early hours.

Ryan Holgate was stopped and found to be almost twice over the alcohol limit.

Holgate, an 18-year-old joiner, of The Mede, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £250 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Maureen Appleton, told him: “My advice is if you are driving a car just don’t drink.”

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said police saw Holgate driving a Ford Fiesta along Kirkham Road, Preston New Road and Lower Lane in Freckleton on October 21.

The officer’s opinion was he was going too fast for the road conditions and he was stopped.

Holgate told the officer he had drunk two pints.

A breath test showed 62 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Holgate, who had no previous convictions, told the court: “I was stupid and I’ll have to deal with the consequences.”

Mark Collins, 51, sex assaults

A man has made his first appearance at court charge with sex assaults on children over a 15-year period.

Mark Collins , 51, of Collins Avenue, Bispham, was sent to Preston Crown Crown for trial. Collins is alleged to have committed 26 offences in all between 1987 and 2002.

The victims are a girl and two boys aged 15 and below.

He is alleged to have committed six rapes and eight indecent assaults and he also faces nine allegations of inciting as child for commit acts of gross indecency, two attempted rape and another serious sexual assault.

Brandon Brook, 19, breach of the peace

A teenager who was banned from Fleetwood’s YMCA caused trouble when he returned there.Brandon Brook threatened YMCA staff and members of the public and ended up being arrested.

Brook, 19, of London Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said there had been an incident at the port’s YMCA on November 3 which ended up with Brook being banned from the YMCA until November 6.

On November 4 about 8am Brook turned up at the YMCA and demanded entry. He became irate and threatening with staff when they refused to let him in.

Police were called and asked Brook to leave, but he refused.

Brook then said he would assault YMCA staff and members of the public and he was arrested.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Brook had gone to the YMCA on November 4 because he was not aware he was banned from the premises.

Brook said he had nowhere else to go and became upset. He had been in the police cells since Saturday.

Ashley Croasdale, 26, taking scooters without consent

A woman accused of taking two disability scooters without consent at Blackpool has been put on the wanted list.

Ashley Croasdale, 26, of Derby Road, North Shore, had a warrant without bail issued by Blackpool magistrates for her arrest after she failed to attend court.

Daniel Statham, 26, sending a menacing message

A man said to have sent his former partner a menacing message has been granted bail. Daniel Statham, 26, of Hawthorn Road, North Shore, has denied sending the text message designed to cause the recipient fear.

He will stand trial on January 12 next year. Statham is also accused of harassing the same alleged victim.

Peter Carr, 49, damage

A man lost his temper when told gold jewellery he had pawned on his girlfriend’s behalf and wanted to retrieve had gone up in price.

Peter Carr got hold of a television at the Money Traders shop, threw it on the floor and then stamped on it. Carr, 49, of Stephen Street, St Annes, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Sony TV.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation.