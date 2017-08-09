Blackpool: From the courts 09-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Simon Sullivan, 24, sexually touching a child, inciting a child to take part in sexual activity and grooming A security guard has made his first appearance at court accused of grooming and sexually molesting an 11-year-old boy. Simon Sullivan is alleged to have travelled to the boy’s home town of Chorley to sexually assault him. Sullivan, 24, of Withnell Road, South Shore, is charged with sexually touching the boy and grooming him. He also faces offences of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child between March and June this year. Defence lawyer, Martin Hillson, said his client would not indicate pleas to the offences at this stage. Sullivan was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 6. He must not contact the boy or his mother, enter Chorley or have unsupervised contact with any child under 18 except for fleeting or inadvertent contact, as conditions of his bail.

Michelle Hughes, 44, failing to provide a breath specimen A mother-of-two was seen crashing into a roundabout direction marker and veering onto the wrong side of the road causing another motorist to swerve at Kirkham. Michelle Hughes was shown to be almost four times over the limit when she took a roadside breath test but at the police station did not given the required specimen. Hughes, 44, of Station Road, Wesham, who works for a cleaning company, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample for alcohol testing. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a male driver saw Hughes, who had her young daughter as a passenger, driving erratically, on July 14 about 10.30pm. The other driver spoke to her and smelt alcohol on her. He contacted the police after following her and seeing her go into an address in Wesham. At the station police described her as taking small weak breaths almost sucking at the breathalyser mouthpiece and she did not provide the required specimen. Malcolm Cartwright, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had earlier been to the funeral of her late father’s best friend and afterwards had two glasses of wine. She went to her partner’s but they had an argument and she left. She was on her way back to her partner’s when she noticed a male driver following her. This made her very anxious and once inside the address she had a tumbler of vodka. Hughes was bailed to appear on October 17 for a full hearing.

Robert Heslop, 20, proceeds of crime A court has agreed Lancashire Police can seize thousands of pounds worth of cash from a man who was searched. Robert Heslop was said to have been found with a handgun and silencer, cannabis and cash when police went to an address in Kumara Cresent, Marton. Police successfully applied for the total of £2,095 found in Heslop’s possession to be seized under The Proceeds of Crime Act. Heslop, 20, formerly of Garstang Road, Pilling, now of no fixed address, did not opposed the cash being seized. Detective Constable, Mark Riley, told magistrates that on February 27 this year police were called to an address on Kumara Crescent. Heslop was found in a shed there with a red holdall and appeared to be under the influence of a substance. A black BB handgun with a silencer, wraps of a substance, scales, three mobiles, a knuckleduster and cash were found in the holdall. Police called to the address again were said to have found Heslop with a bag which contained cannabis and cash. Detective Riley added that Heslop was unemployed and police believed that the cash found on him was from the proceeds of crime.

Mark Bird, 35, drunk and disorderly A man walked down the middle of the road trying to fight with passing motorists. Mark Bird, 35, of The Promenade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Lytham Road on July 6 at 10pm, where Bird was walking in the middle of the road. Cars were being forced to swerve and the police officer had to swerve his own vehicle to avoid hitting Bird. Bird told magistrates that he was sorry and that he had a drink problem. He added that he thought he had gone out to find something to eat and walking in the road was not something he would normally do.