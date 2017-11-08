Blackpool: From the courts 08-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Kirkham, 21, possessing a blade in public

A bricklayer had a kitchen knife up his sleeve when he went to visit his former girlfriend.

Lee Kirkham, 21, of Durham Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public.

The offence was committed on Bonfire Night in Durham Road.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said: “He put a knife up his sleeve to go and speak to his ex-partner as he anticipated some trouble.

“He did not use the knife but it was seen.”

Kirkham was bailed for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.

Sonia Richardson, 41, theft and fraud

A prolific thief was told by a magistrate that the public were keeping her in heroin and crack cocaine.

Sonia Richardson had an horrendous record for stealing and using the proceeds of her crime to fund her drug habit.

Richardson, 41, of The Renart Hotel, The Promenade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft and two frauds.

She was sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to pay £190 compensation with £100 costs.

Presiding magistrate, Eileen Oldroyd, told her: “Your previous record is appalling.

The public are keeping you in heroin and cocaine.

“If it had not been for the eloquence of your solicitor you would be going to prison today. We are giving you one last chance.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Richardson stole a purse, bank card and £130 cash from her stepmother’s handbag on September 14. She then used the contact-less bank card to get £23 of goods.

On October 21 she stole food and alcohol valued at £55 from Tesco Express, Lytham Road.

A visitor had her bag stolen by Richardson on November 2.

She then used a bank card from the bag to purchase items.

Richardson had a criminal record of 44 previous offences the majority of which were for theft and dishonesty matters.

Brett Chappell, defending, said Richardson had struggled with an addiction to crack cocaine and heroine throughout her adult life.

When she was supervised by the probation service, worked with drug specialists and was on a methadone programme she had kept out of trouble for almost five years and did not commit offences.

Mr Chappell added: “She then got the appalling news her father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She once again turned to drugs.”

Ashley Bradley, 27, failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing

Police were forced to pepper spray an agitated driver who refused to get out of his car after leading them on a chase at 15mph to 20mph through a Blackpool caravan site.

Ashley Bradley was targeted after police received a tip-off he was driving after drinking and he would not stop when signalled to by officers.

Bradley, a 27-year-old breakdown recovery vehicle driver, of Starling Drive, Bolton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 80 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Connor Thomas, 25, knife robbery

A man accused of committing a knife point robbery has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Connor Thomas , 25, of Rathmore Gardens, Layton is alleged to have held a knife to the neck of his victim.

Thomas was sent for trial at the higher court.

He is charged with robbing his victim of a mobile phone,jacket ,wallet and £80 in cash. He was remanded in custody.

Cady Murphy, 24, failing to keep the peace

A 24-year-old woman was bound over to keep the peace.

Cady Murphy of Gorton Street, Blackpool,was arrested by police who were called to the hostel where she lives after a domestic dispute.

Prosecutor Tracey Yates said:”The defendant was screaming and shouting and being aggressive.”

Mark Bestwick, 41, failing to comply with a community order.

A man who breached a court order for the second time asked that if he was put on a curfew it should start as late in the evening as possible so he could give his two dogs a final walk.

Mark Bestwick, 41, of Pharos Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to a four weeks tagged curfew from 10pm to 7am and ordered to pay £60 costs. It was his second breach of the court order.