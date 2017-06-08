Blackpool: From the courts 08/06/17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

David Wainwright, 42, driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for a police officer and speeding

A drunken speeding motorist failed to stop when a police officer stood in the middle of the road and held up his hand signalling him to halt.

David Wainwright was arrested and after being taken to police station collapsed on the floor saying he was ill, but a medic could find nothing wrong with him.

Wainwright, 42, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for a police officer and speeding.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £350 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a police officer was checking the speeds of vehicles on Preston New Road in a 30mph zone on May 10 about midnight.

He used a laser machine to check the speed of Wainwright’s Chevrolet and found he was doing 39mph. The officer, who was wearing a hi-vis jacket, stepped into lane one and held up his hand to stop Wainwright, but he moved into lane two and drove off.

He was stopped soon after and told police he thought the officer had been a workman in the road waving his arms around.

Wainwright collapsed at the police station on the way to the room the breath testing machine was in and demanded an ambulance. He was immediately checked out by a nurse who could find nothing wrong.

He again demanded an ambulance but on being told one was not going to be called he got up and walked into the breath testing room. The test showed 43 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client had had two drinks after finishing work he was doing at a hotel. He had the option of staying at the hotel but because his mother was ill and he genuinely believed he was not over the limit he decided to drive home. At the police station Wainwright had suffered a panic attack.

Joel Marcella, 19, assault

The family of a teenager who assaulted three of his older relatives in one day asked for mercy for him from a court.

Joel Marcella assaulted his grandfather and grandmother and mother but relatives pleaded for him not to be sent to prison.

The teenager was said to have drug and mental health problems after using cocaine almost daily.

In a letter given to the magistrates his grandparents stated: “We are most anxious he should not be given a custodial sentence, but receive the help for his mental problems he needs.”

Marcella, a 19-year-old phone shop worker, of Orchard Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to assaulting his grandfather, grandmother and mother.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed previously for assaulting his grandfather and another man.

Marcella was sentenced to a nine months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £80 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said as Marcella’s mother was driving him and his grandmother along Clifton Drive South, St Annes, he hit her on the head with a plastic bottle on May 12.

Once at his grandparents home Marcella continued being aggressive. He demanded cigarettes from his grandmother and pushed her.

The prosecution said he then started punching the television and when told to stop by his grandfather, who had cancer, he grabbed him by the throat, pushed him and punched him several times in the head.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client was remorseful and could not believe what he had done.

Marcella maintained he did not grab his grandfather by the throat or punch him and had not intended the bottle to hit his mother when he threw it.

Marcella had mental health problems, drug issues and suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for which he was now receiving specialist help. He had not taken drugs since committing the offences.

Mr Chappell added: “His mum and grandparents support him and show him love.”

Alisha Smith, 19, theft

A teenage girl who had not been in trouble with the law before turned to crime after a man befriended her.

Alisha Smith, 19, of Regent Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £48 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Smith first went into Sainsbury’s, Talbot Road, with a man about 2pm on May 9. They took four bottles of spirits valued at £96 and left without paying.

They returned an hour later, took razors alcohol and chocolate worth £226 and they were both detained by a security officer.

When interviewed Smith told police she could not remember what had happened as she was drunk. She said she had issues with alcohol and had drunk every day for the past three months.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been befriended by a man. It was believed he had taken her along to carry the stolen goods.

Victoria Haine, 36, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident

A mother wrote off a car when she reversed into it in a Blackpool supermarket car park.

Victoria Haine was heard to say words to the effect of “That’s all I need” before driving off from the accident scene, a court was told.

Haine, 36, of Princess Avenue, Poulton, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a witness on the Tesco car park, Westcliffe Drive, saw Haine reverse her Vauxhall Signum and hit the side of a Ford Fiesta on November 9 about 6pm. She got out and looked at her car then got back in and drove off.

The Fiesta, which was valued at £1,890, was written-off.

When police spoke to Haine she said she had not been involved in a collision.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Haine drove an old car with a bumper that would often detach itself. When she heard a bang in the Tesco car park she thought it must be the bumper falling off, but when she checked it had not and she saw no damage to her car.

She did not know another car had been damaged at the time.

She now accepted the damage must have been caused by her when she reversed, as a witness had seen it.