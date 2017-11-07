Blackpool: From the courts 07-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Here is Monday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 06-11-17



Daniel Kelly, 43, assault

A man has been charged with assaulting his partner twice in the same day.

Daniel Kelly, 43, of Ellesmere Road, Marton, is alleged to have assaulted the woman after a wedding reception and following that at their his home.

Kelly denied both allegations which are said to have taken place on November 5.

Blackpool Magistrates bailed Kelly to an address in Worksop, Derbyshire.

His trial will take place on February 2 at Blackpool.

David Budgeon, 34, assault

A man who battered a girlfriend black and blue after she Googled his name and discovered he had convictions for violence has escaped being jailed.

David Budgeon carried out a sustained violent attack on her only stopping when police burst in.

Officers were forced to pepper-spray Budgeon to stop his onslaught of kicks and blows on the woman.Budgeon, 34, of Ashley Mews, Woodland Grove, Blackpool, denied assault but was found guilty of the offence after a trial.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks jail suspended for two years with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation with £320 costs.

Blackpool magistrates also put him on a two year restraining order which bans him from contacting the victim or entering the resort’s Singleton Street.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Budgeon and his girlfriend, who had known each other two months, were having drinks at her flat on July 28 at 2.30am.

She then Googled Budgeon’s name and saw a newspaper article about an incident of violence towards a previous girlfriend and police officers.

She then asked him to leave.

Budgeon then repeatedly kicked and punched her before police, who had been alerted by the victim’s young son, rescued her.

She suffered a lump on her head, swollen jaw and breathing difficulties because of bruising on her torso.

At the time of the offence Budgeon was on post prison sentence supervision after being jailed for an assault on a previous partner.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client still denied the offence and intended to appeal.

Budgeon had now stopped drinking and worked out in the gym every day.

He had been offered a job as a refuse collector and had a new girlfriend.

Anthony Cadman, 23, theft

A man questioned about a shoplifting offence told police: “I know I robbed something but I don’t know what.”

Anthony Cadman, unem23, of Devonport Way, Chorley, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to pay £66 compensation by magistrates who imposed no other penalty.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Cadman was caught on CCTV stealing five items of clothing from Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road on October 26.

Cadman had a history of shoplifting and appeared at court last week to admit a theft from a store.

Steven Townley, defending, said over the last few weeks Cadman had been in poor health and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He had had past drug problems and been prescribed the heroin substitute methadone.

Cadman had then decided to take himself off methadone and this had had a bad effect on his health.

David Little, 46, failing to comply with court orders

An offender with a bad criminal record has been jailed after failing to comply with court orders.

David Little, 46, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, who appeared at court via the video link from Preston Prison, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended prison sentence order and a curfew order.

Little was sentenced to 52 weeks jail.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Nicholson, branded Little’s behaviour towards the court orders as “wilful refusal”

Gillian O’Flaherty, prosecuting for the probation service, said Little had previously been sentenced to 52 weeks jail suspended for two years for an offence of burglary.

The suspended sentence included 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and nine months drug rehabilitation.

Little was told to attend an appointment with his probation officer on September 21 and also given an appointment for a drug rehabilitation session on October 2.

He did not attend either appointment and did not provide any evidence for his absences.

Little had also been on a community order with a curfew for an offence of shoplifting.

He was not present during his curfew for 95 hours from September 28 to October 5.

Little had a criminal record of 155 previous offences, mainly for theft.

Brett Chappell, defending, told magistrates: “His life has been blighted by addiction. His use of crack cocaine got the better of him and he said he was well out of control.”

Little was at present in Preston Prison and while there he became drug-free and was a changed man.

Mr Chappell added: “He intends to take the help offered at the prison, keep off drugs and stop offending.”