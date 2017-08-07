Blackpool: From the courts 07-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Leanne Botfield, 33, assault

A woman who committed her 18th offence of assault on a police officer when she attacked a woman constable trying to help her after she collapsed in Blackpool has been jailed.

Leanne Botfield had to be pepper-sprayed twice by the officer as she struggled violently after punching the policewoman in the chest.Botfield, 33, of West Road, Sandwell, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to 56 days imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer by Blackpool magistrates.Presiding magistrates, Janet Lee, told her: “This was a particularly nasty assault on someone trying to help you.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information a woman had collapsed outside The Big Blue Hotel on August 1 in the early hours.

Botfield, who had been drinking, told the policewoman she had been staying with a friend who had thrown her out of their address.

After she indicated she intended to harm herself the officer called an ambulance. Botfield said she was not going to casualty and as the officer tried to help her up she punched her.

As the officer tried to arrest her Botfield repeatedly punched and kicked out at the officer and twice had to be pepper-sprayed.

She had 17 previous convictions for assault on police.Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had an alcohol problem, realised it was inevitable she would receive a custodial sentence.Botfield had come to Blackpool with a woman she had met while in Styal Prison.

By doing so she had broken her licence from prison.

READ MORE: Here is Friday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 04-08-17

Jason Major, 29, damage

A fan who was in a foul mood because his football team had lost smashed a shop window.

Jason Major was told by an assistant at the Premier Convenience Store, Bond Street, he would not be served as he was drunk, so he threw a Lotto sign at the glass and broke it.

Major, a 29-year-old care worker, of Vance Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation with £40 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Major went into the Bond Street shop and picked up some chocolate bars, but then threw then down after an assistant refused to serve him on July 4 at 10.30pm.Major next grabbed some crisps which were taken from him outside.

He then got hold of the Lotto sign and threw it at the window.

Brett Chappell, defending, told magistrates that his client said gone to the pub to watch his football team play in TV and consumed a lot of alcohol.

He was in a bad mood afterwards because they lost. Major then went to the shop and was told he would not be served as he was drunk.

This upset him and he caused the damage.

Patrick Herridge, 45, making threats

A man accused of interfering with a woman witness has been refused bail.Patrick Herridge, 45, formerly of Rodwell Walk, Grange Park, now living at School Road, Heysham, Morecambe, is also accused of threatening a former girlfriend.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, opposed bail for Herridge.

Defence lawyer, Martin Hillson, said his client would indicate not guilty pleas to the offences.

Herridge was remanded in custody for a trial date to be fixed.

Emma Ashburton, 30, drunk and disorderly

A woman who caused a fracas at a hospital was also drunk when she posed for photographs semi-naked in a separate incident.

Emma Ashburton, 30, of no fixed address, was found guilty of one offence of being drunk and disorderly after a trial in her absence and pleaded guilty to a second identical offence.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and fined £60 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said Ashburton was in the accident and emergency department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on April 1 at 5am.

She was drunk, swearing and being abusive to staff. When security staff came to remove her she tried to bite one of them.

On June 5 police saw Ashburton in Queen Street.

She was drunk and wearing only an unbuttoned blazer. She walked over to a pub where she posed for people taking photographs of her.Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had little recollection of either offence because she had been drinking.

Michael Gowans, 54, theft

A man has been jailed for going shoplifting after he was given a suspended prison sentence for similar offences under three weeks ago. Michael Gowans, 54, of Bright Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to stealing from a shop and burglary. He was given 24 weeks.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge