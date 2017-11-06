Blackpool: From the courts 06-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Reprieve for banned dog

A banned pit bull type dog has escaped being given the death sentence by a court.

Marli, a two-and-a-half year old dog, which was seized by police who asked for his destruction, has now been freed to return to his owner.

There had been no incidents involving the dog recorded by police and a force specialist described him as having a good temperament, plus showing no signs of aggression.

Owner Mark Hainsworth, a 50-year-old maintenance worker, of Lyndhurst Avenue, South Shore, was in court to hear the fate of the puppy he got from the Facebook site – Pets for Loving Homes – believing he was a Staffie cross.

Sharon Cottam, prosecuting for Lancashire police, said Marli had been found to be a prohibited pit bull type and it was mandatory for the police to ask for the dog to be destroyed.

She added the court could decide not to put the dog down if it found it was not danger to public safety, having considered the temperament of the animal, whether the owner was a fit and proper person to keep the dog and other circumstances such as vulnerable people who may live at the owner’s address.

The prosecutor said Marli came to police notice when a officer was trying to find a dog which had bitten someone.

Marli did not match that dog’s description but an officer though he might be a banned type and he was seized.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said Marli had never been involved in any incidents and shown no signs of misbehaving all the time his owner had had him.

Character references for Marli were given to the bench.

He was only allowed in the rear garden which had a six foot fence, so he could not escape.

His owner also had baby gates in each room which he could close and keep Marli in when he went to answer the front door.

Magistrates made a Contingent Destruction Order on Marli and ordered his owner to pay £403 costs.

The dog will not be destroyed if he is muzzled, on a lead and only under the control of a person over 16 when in public.

He must be microchipped and neutered and his owner is banned from selling, advertising him for sale or giving him away.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Horrocks, said having looked at the evidence: “We are satisfied the dog does not constitute a danger to public safety.”

Suzanna Green, 41, malicious wounding

A woman accused of fracturing another woman’s cheekbone when she kicked her in the head has made her first appearance at court.

Suzanna Green, 41, of Beresford Street, North Shore, pleaded not guilty to maliciously wounding the woman causing her grievous bodily harm.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on October 19 at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, asked for bail for his client.

Green was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 6.

She must not enter Blackpool or contact the complainant and must live at an address in Elmstead, Townhouse, Skelmersdale, as conditions of her bail.

Marc Fareham, 45, theft

A man who stole more than £100 worth of spirits from a shop was apprehended when he went into the store again.

Marc Fareham, 45, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to pay £95 compensation.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said staff at Marks and Spencer, Church Street, saw five bottles of gin and whiskey were missing from the shelves on August 12

CCTV showed Fareham taking the spirits and when he returned to the shop three days later a security officer recognised him and apprehended him.

When interviewed Fareham said he had sold the alcohol to buy drugs.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had been addicted to heroin but decided to come off street drugs and got a prescription for the heroin substitute methadone.

At the time of the offence Fareham was feeling ill because he had not had his methadone.

Davy Billington, 40, harassment

A man has appeared at court over the video link accused of stalking his former girlfriend and her mother at Lytham.

Davy Billington, a 40-year-old carpenter, of Ashwood Road, Fulwood, Preston, is accused of harassing his ex by sending abusive and threatening texts and visiting her home in Clifton Street.

Billington was refused bail and remanded in custody towards his trial on December 11 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.