Blackpool: From the courts 06-02-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Cheryl Maden, 56, drink-driving

A mother was over the alcohol limit and crashed her car after going to her best friend’s funeral.

Cheryl Maden told police she had drunk five vodka and colas at the wake and afterwards then driven to retrieve a mobile phone she had left.

Maden, 56, of Gainsborough Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £300 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said police were called to the junction of Whitegate Drive and Manor Road, on January 18 at 8.10pm. where Maden had collided with another car in her Nissan Micra.

A breath test showed 58 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the legal limit. When interviewed she told police she had been to a funeral, the wake and then to a friend’s after. She was at home when she realised she had left her phone and decided to drive back for it.

Steven Mitchell, 34, theft

A man turned to crime in a bid to get enough money together to stop himself and his girlfriend being evicted from their home.

Steven Mitchell, 34, of Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said security staff at Asda, Dock Street, Fleetwood, saw Mitchell acting suspiciously on November 14 about 6pm, and going into the disabled toilets.

Mitchell then left the store with a bag.

He ran off when chased by security officers and he was caught by a member of the public.

Inside his bag were three bottles of Grey Goose vodka valued at £112 which he had stolen.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Mitchell and his partner were facing eviction so he tried to get some money together to avoid them being turned out of their home.

Mitchell had not been able to pay the debts and they had to leave. He was now living with his parents.

Philipa McElroy, 52, drink-driving

A grandmother was almost three times over the alcohol limit when she was involved in a crash with another car.

Philippa McElroy had turned to drink after her mother died last year a judge was told.

McElroy, an accounts department worker, 52, of Drummond Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for two years and fined £250 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said police were called to an accident on January 18 at 11pm, between McElroy’s Ford Fiesta and another car at the junction of Devonshire Road and George Street.

A breath test showed 96 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, turned to drink to cope after her mother died. She suffered anxiety and depression and was off sick from her job in corporate sales.

McElroy realised she had a problem and sought help from alcohol specialists and her doctor before the crash.

The night of the incident she had been drinking at home with no intention of going out but foolishly decided to drive for a takeaway. McElroy said she had not touched alcohol since the crash.

Paul Anderson, 49, breach of order

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of breaching a court ordered community sentence by being absent during his curfew.

Paul Anderson, 49, of Pelham Avenue, Layton, pleaded not guilty to the offence and had his case adjourned to March 20 for trial by magistrates.

Stuart Scott, 29, breach of order

A man accused of breaching his post prison sentence supervision with the probation service has been put on the wanted list. Stuart Scott, 29, of no fixed address, had a warrant without bail issued by magistrates.

Craig Green, 42, removal of electronic tag

A man accused of deliberately removing the electronic tag from his ankle which monitored his curfew has appeared at court. Craig Green, 42, of Watson Road, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a community order and his case was adjourned to March 15 for trial by magistrates.

Mark Hudson, 27, burglary

A man accused of carrying out a burglary at a flat in Blackpool at gunpoint when confronted by the occupant has made his first appearance at court. Mark Hudson, 27, of Central Drive, Blackpool, is charged with burgling a flat in Central Drive on September 2 last year. He is also accused of assaulting the occupant of the flat. Hudson was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 8.

Lindiwe Daffeh, 47, criminal damage

A woman accused of causing £150 worth of damage to a chair at Blackpool’s Department of Work and Pensions office during a dispute over her benefit payments could not attend court because she was ill.

Lindiwe Daffeh, 47, of no fixed address, who is also accused of assaulting a man at the DWP officer had her case adjourned by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Mitchell Edwards, 23, supplying cannabis

A man accused of being a drug pusher and money laundering has made his first appearance at court.

Mitchell Edwards, 23, of Hawes Side Lane, Marton, is charged with supplying cannabis and two offences of possessing cannabis with intent to supply the drug.

He is also accused of money laundering £3,000 from the proceeds of crime by putting it in a family member’s bank account and possessing cocaine.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between September and November last year in Blackpool.

Edwards was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 8 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Liam Lowe, 19, drug-driving

A teenager accused of leading police in a high speed chase round Blackpool while high on drugs has made his first appearance at court,

Liam Lowe is alleged to have been pursued around Preston New Road and Common Edge Road at more than twice a 30mph speed limit and only stopped after his tyres were destroyed by a police stinger.

Lowe, 19, of Lune Grove, Blackpool, is charged with drug driving and dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 8.