Blackpool: From the courts 05/06/17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Dean Phillips, 23, stalking

A man accused of stalking a woman while carrying knives has had his appeal to be freed from custody turned down.

Dean Phillips had been granted bail by Blackpool magistrates on his first appearance at court on Wednesday but the Crown Prosecution Service appealed against the magistrates decision to free him.

He remained in custody until his appearance before a judge at Preston Crown Court on June 1 who ruled he should remain in custody.

Phillips, a 23-year-old head doorman, of Blackpool Road, Bispham, is alleged to have gone daily to his former girlfriend’s home in Boston Road, St Annes, and made threats with knives, waving them at his ex’s new boyfriend and stepfather.

He pleaded not guilty to stalking his ex causing her to fear violence would be used against her when he attended her home between May 1 and 29.

Phillips also denied possessing a carving knife and a pocket knife in public.

His trial will take place at Preston Crown Court at a date yet to be scheduled.

Darah Montgomery, 26, assault

A man accused of slapping and punching his mother as she lay in her bed has appeared at court over the video-link from Preston Prison.

Darah Montgomery, 26, of Charles Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mum.

Paul Robinson, defending, did not ask for bail for his client.

Montgomery was remanded in custody for trial on June 7.

Gary Bell, 20, failing to comply with a community order

A man breached the court sentence imposed on him for assaulting his mother.

Gary Bell missed appointments with his probation officer who was concerned because the defendant’s benefits had been sanctioned and arguments over the money were said to be the reason he had attacked his mum.

Bell, 20, of Stirling Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to do 10 hours unpaid work for the community.

Presiding magistrate, Donna Jackson, said: “This is a court order and it is not up to you whether you complete it or not. You must complete it.”

Angela Brooks, prosecuting for the probation service, said Bell had been sentenced to a 12 months community order with 25 days rehabilitation supervised by the probation service and

40 hours unpaid work for the community for an offence of assault on his mother.

Bell had completed all 40 hours payback work and done 11 rehabilitation days but on December 7 last year and May 5 this year he failed to keep appointments with his probation officer.

Bell had assaulted his mother after rows over money.

His probation officer was concerned because his benefits money had been sanctioned and stopped on several occasions.

Bell lived with his mother and was reliant on her as at present he had no income as his benefits had once again been sanctioned.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had missed the first appointment as the probation service had changed the appointment date and he got confused.

At the time of the second appointment Bell had had a swollen throat and problems with his wisdom teeth and was very poorly. He had not provided the probation service with medical evidence though.

Ms Mugford added: “He has been sanctioned on his universal credit benefit previously.

“Once this was for a long time, six months, but his benefit situation has now been resolved.”

Anthony Brooks, 30, theft

A man accused of stealing a bottle of wine valued at £7 from Blackpool’s One Stop Shop has had his case mentioned at court.

Anthony Brooks, 30, of Central Drive, Blackpool, had his case adjourned.

Wilson Latham, 21, criminal damage

A man went round to his former girlfriend’s home in the middle of the night and caused a fracas because he believed she had dumped him for another man.

Wilson Latham shouted at his ex: “You have ruined my life. I have nothing because of him. I’m going to kill him.”

Latham, 21, of Gorton Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to damaging a glass pane in a door valued at £600.

He was bailed for pre-sentence reports. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a young mother who had her child with her was woken by a smashing sound on June 1 about 2am. A male friend of hers was sleeping in the living room.

Latham was outside shouting and screaming and his ex repeatedly asked him to be quiet and go away.

The male friend told Latham that if he did not leave he would call the police.

Latham shouted at him: “Get out here I’m going to kill you, “ and started to kick at the door smashing a glass panel in it.

Latham’s former girlfriend then chased him down the garden and he ran off down an alley.

Steven Townley, defending, told magistrates: “They split up a week or so ago and my client would say that was because she had started this new relationship.

“He foolishly decided to go round and find out what was going on after he had had a drink.

“He saw the other man at the window and believed he was taunting him so he acted impulsively.”Latham, who was described as having significant learning difficulties, had spent more

that 24 hours in custody and had pleaded guilty to the offence at the first opportunity.