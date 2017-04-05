Blackpool: From the courts 05-04-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Paul Barker, 23, possession of cocaine

A St Annes man struggled with police as they tried to arrest him magistrates were told.

Paul Barker, 23, of Mayfield Road admitted resisting arrest when he appeared at court where he also admitted possessing cocaine.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said police investigating an allegation of assault went to Barker’s flat.

When they knocked on the door he refused them entry for a time. When they finally got inside they saw Barker was carrying a knife.

One of the officers threatened to PAVA spray Barker and that prompted him to drop the knife.

The police then tried to arrest him but he struggled and kicked out at them before they finally managed to hand cuff him.

When he was searched later the police found a small snap bag of cocaine in his under wear.

Magistrates were told that Barker was in breach of a Crown Court suspended jail term.

They decided he must return to the higher court to be sentenced. Barker was bailed until May 3 to appear at the higher court.

Here is a round-up of some of Tuesday’s cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 04-04-17

Graham Barrowman, 38, drug possession

A man accused of possessing the illegal drug Spice has been put on the wanted list. Graham Barrowman, 38, of Knowle Avenue, North Shore, had a warrant without bail issued by resort magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

Stephen Coram, 47,change to restraining order

A man has been banned by a court from going to a church on Sundays.

Stephen Coram was prohibited from going within 100 metres of St John’s Parish Church, Church Street, Blackpool, after magistrates heard his former girlfriend worshipped there and she was frightened of him.

Coram, a former soldier, 47, of Ribbleton Road, Preston, had formerly been put on a two-year restraining order which banned him from contacting his ex.

He had four previous convictions for breaching the order for which he had served two prison sentences.

Coram’s former girlfriend applied to magistrates to vary the restraining order on him, on the grounds that she was in fear of him both on her own behalf and for her teenage daughter.

Prosecutor, Peter Bardsley, told magistrates: “The complainant is a church member and has been concerned about attending church on Sundays.”

Suzanne Mugford, for Coram, said her client, a former soldier who was suffering from post traumatic stress, did not oppose the restraining order being altered.

Magistrates altered the conditions of Coram’s restraining order.

He must not contact or follow his ex or her teenage daughter, not go to the resort’s Langdale Road, Langdale Place, or Woodlands Road and not go within 100 metres of St John’s Church on Sundays.

Previous court hearings were told that Coram and his ex met through an Internet forum.

Coram had formerly breached the restraining order on one occasion when he messaged his former partner on the site saying: “I need to hear your voice.

“I love you so much.”

Coram’s defence said previously that after being released from jail after serving a sentence for breaching the restraining order, Coram had logged onto a website site and found a message from his ex asking him to contact her.

Elizabeth Raynor, 61, and Marcus Raynor, 28, fraud

A mother and son accused of a £12,000 fraud have had the first hearing of their case at court.

Elizabeth Raynor, 61, of Clifton Drive North, Lytham, and her son Marcus Raynor, 28, of the same address, face a charge of fraudulently signing three cheques to gain £12,000 between December 1 and 12 2013.

The defendants, who were not present at the hearing, had their case adjourned.

Barry Lloyd, 58, driving while disqualified, no insurance

A man who pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance at Blackpool aims to avoid a further driving ban.

Barry Lloyd, 58, of Torrisholme Road, Lancaster, had driven because there was an emergency, magistrates were told.

Lloyd’s case was adjourned to May 26 for him to show special reasons why he should not be given a disqualification from driving.

Adam Stoakes, 28, drink-driving and criminal damage

A drink-driver bit an anti-suicide vest to bits in a cell after being arrested at Blackpool.

Adam Stoakes was more than twice over the alcohol limit when police picked him up after a tip-off.

Stoakes, a 28-year-old former roofer, of St Catherine’s Close, Bramley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and destroying an anti-suicide vest valued at £50 belonging to Lancashire police.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, put on an 18 months conditional discharge, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation with £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information the driver of a Ford Fiesta had been drinking and saw the car parked outside a takeaway on Bond Street on March 17, at about 11pm.

When spoken to, Stoakes became agitated and threw his mobile phone onto the car roof, so he was handcuffed.

He told the police officer he had argued with his girlfriend and added: “I only drove around the corner to get away from her.

“I was not driving home.”

A breath test showed 86 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

When a cell officer checked him in the early hours he had bitten the anti-suicide vest he had been put in and pulled out pieces of it with his teeth.

Stoakes, who had no previous convictions, apologised for what he had done.

Craig Sykes, 47, driving while disqualified, no insurance

A defendant had been taken to hospital with chest pains magistrates were told.

Craig Sykes, 47, of Peel Hill Cottage, Peel Road, Peel, who is accused of driving while disqualified without insurance had his case adjourned.

Garry Broten, 49, driving while disqualified, no insurance

A man accused of driving while disqualified without insurance has been put on the wanted list.

Garry Broten, 49, of Kenilworth Avenue, Fleetwood, had a warrant without bail issued by magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.