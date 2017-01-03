Blackpool: From the courts 03-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Zubair, 31, drink-driving

A man who had been drinking was stopped by police as he made a mercy dash to see his mother who had been rushed to hospital.

Mohammed Zubair, a 31-year-old delivery driver, of James Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 14 months and fined £160 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said police saw Zubair driving a Ford Fusion on Clifton Drive South, St Annes, on December 15 in the early hours.

Officers were concerned about the speed he was doing so they put on their vehicle’s blue lights and stopped him. He said he had drunk one bottle of Budweiser.

A breath test showed 44 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit. At the time of the offence he was on a suspended prison sentence for an offence of assault.

Martin Hillson, defending, said Zubair was the main carer for his mother who was not in good health. He arranged for a relative to look after her and went to Blackpool with friends intending to stay the night.

He then got a phone call from the relative saying his mother had taken a turn for the worse and been taken to hospital with a suspected stroke. He was on his way to the hospital when he was stopped.

Lee Eckersley, 33, breach of Sex Offenders Order

A man accused of breaching a Sex Offenders Order by failing to complete his annual registration has been put on the wanted list.

Lee Eckersley, 33, of Linden Place, Bispham, had a warrant without bail issued by magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

Martin Reddy, 44, theft and breach of conditional discharge

A man with a lengthy criminal record stole headache tablets valued at £70 from a Blackpool shop.

Martin Reddy, 44, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft and breach of a conditional discharge.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £71 compensation by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said Reddy went into the Co-op and stole 30 packets of Nurofen on December 11.

Reddy, who had numerous offences of dishonesty on his record, told police he had been told by a friend he could sell the painkillers for £1 a packet.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said Reddy was homeless at the time and took the painkillers hoping to get some money together towards accommodation of his own, but he only received £8 for the pills.

In the past Reddy had a drug habit, but he had used time he had previously spent in custody to wean himself off them and he no longer took street drugs.

Leslie Page, 36, driving while unfit through drugs

A man accused of driving while unfit through drugs at Blackpool has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Leslie Page, aged 36, of Albany Street, Ilkeston, who was not present at court, had his case adjourned by magistrates.

Martin Parsons, 37, possession of heroin

A man accused of possessing heroin at Blackpool has been put on wanted list.

Martin Parsons, 37, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, had a warrant without bail issued for his arrest by resort magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Youth, 16, stabbing, theft and possession of an offensive weapon

A 16-year old South Shore youth has made his first appearance at court charged with a street stabbing.

The youth was remanded on bail by Blackpool Youth Court until he appears at Preston Crown Court on January 25.

He was made the subject of a tagged curfew and must not contact any witnesses.

The teenage is charged with stabbing a man with a knife on December 3 this year during an alleged confrontation over cigarettes at 1 am.

He is further alleged to have stolen cigarettes from his victim and possessing the offensive weapon-a knife in a public place.

Youth, 14, assault

A 14-year-old youth has appeared before Blackpool Youth Court charged with assaulting one of his care workers.

The teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons is charged with biting and punching the alleged victim on December 11.

Magistrates asked for reports to be prepared on the accused and he was bailed to re appear at court on January 19.

Jolanta Przybylska, 53, drink-driving

A mother-of-four was more than three times over the alcohol limit and banned from the road when police apprehended her following a tip-off.

Jolanta Przybylska was seen crawling along in her Ford Ka swaying from left to right, veering onto the wrong side of the road and going through a red light.

Przybylska, a 53-year-old care home worker, of Granville Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol while disqualified without insurance. The court proceedings were relayed to her in Polish by an interpreter.

She was sentenced to 20 weeks jail suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said another driver reported the defendant because she was driving so erratically on Bromsgrove Avenue, Bispham, on December 1 at 8.30pm

A breath test showed 106 micrograms of alcohol in her body –35 is the limit.

She had been disqualified from driving in March this year for a previous offence of drink-driving.

Probation officer, Eleanor Cordwell, told magistrates that Przybylska had received a call from Poland to tell her that her best friend, who cared for the defendant’s mother in that country, had been killed in a car crash.

Przybylska did not go to work but drank a bottle of Martini and described herself as nine out of 10 on the drunkenness scale.

She slept for about three hours then set off to drive to talk to a friend.

She felt terrible about what she had done and gave thanks there had been no accident.