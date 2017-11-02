Blackpool: From the courts 02-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Ross Golby, 45, possession of cannabis

A boxer was found with drugs when he was searched at Blackpool police HQ custody unit.

Ross Golby had been using the cannabis from the age of 13.

Golby, 45, of Gorton Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing of cannabis.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Golby was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence on the afternoon of October 10.

When he was searched at Central police station two wraps of cannabis were found on him. Golby told police it was for his own use.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client was a former soldier with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers who had seen active service and now suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Golby had used cannabis from being 13 and had previously been addicted to heroin.

He was now trying to get his life back on track and was working with drug specialists and on a methadone prescription.

Golby was also training as a super middleweight boxer and went running regularly and also to the gym.

Paul Westby, 32, assault

A brother punched his sister’s male friend in the face causing a cut to the inside of his cheek.

Paul Westby, 32, of Clegg Street, Kirkham, who, was not present at court, was charged with assault.

His defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle, entered a guilty plea to the offence on his client’s behalf.

Mr Coyle added that Westby was not able to attend court as he was on a pre-booked holiday to visit his father in Spain, which he had told the police about.

Westby was bailed for sentence at a later date.

Jonathan Kozakiewicz, 33, drink-driving

The boss of a computer software company was over the alcohol limit when he crashed his car into undergrowth one morning.

Jonathan Kozakiewicz took to the bottle after he encountered his former business partner who had been arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images.

Kozakiewicz, a 33-year-old father-of-one, of Garret Close, Poulton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £345 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £34 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Kozakiewicz was driving a Fiat 500 on Fairfield Road, Singleton, on April 12 at 10.30am, when he lost control on a bend and crashed into undergrowth.

He was taken to hospital and a blood test showed he was more than twice over the limit with 168 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 80 is the limit.

Rosalind Smith, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, suffered from cyclical vomiting syndrome for which he took medication which he could not drink with.

At the time of the offence he was not on medication.

Kozakiewicz had had a business partner but at the end of the year that man had been arrested by police on suspicion of possessing indecent images.

Kozakiewicz had been shocked by this and it had badly affected the business. He had not seen him since his arrest until the day before the offence.

Ms Smith said: “There was a rather angry exchange between them.

“My client was in emotional turmoil and decided to have a drink.

“He drank more than he should and could do - into the early hours.”

Lee Anderson, 39, theft

A man accused of stealing a bag containing property valued at £2,500 at Blackpool has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Lee Anderson, 39, of Saville Road, South Shore, is charged with theft of the bag which had £2,000 cash, 25 keys and smoking equipment in it.

Anderson was not present at court as he was having a procedure on his hand in hospital justices were told.

He had his case adjourned.