Blackpool: From the courts 01-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Dean Plevin, 34, criminal damage, failing to answer bail

A prisoner left police in no doubt about who had damaged cell 10 in the custody unit at Blackpool police headquarters.

Dean Plevin wrote on the wall in ballpoint pen: “It’s me Dean Plevin,” among a number of scribbles.

Plevin, 34, of Windsor Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to causing damage and failing to answer bail.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the custody officer at Blackpool saw graffiti on two walls of cell 10 on October 2.

Previn had been in that cell but had been taken to court. During his time in the cell he had been given a pen and paper.

When interviewed, Previn told officers he had scribbled on the cell walls because: “That’s what you do.”

At the time of the offence Plevin was on a suspended prison sentence imposed for an offence of assault.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had only started getting into trouble with the law this year, seemed to have some mental health difficulties.

He had failed to answer bail and attend court as he had had to move out of the accommodation he was in and he mixed up his court dates.

Plevin had been arrested on Saturday and missed court, so he had spent three days in custody.

He had his sentence deferred to December 5 by District Judge Jeff Brailsford, on the condition Plevin does not commit offences and keeps appointments with a probation officer.

Dawn Higgins, 53, drink-driving

A care worker was almost three times over the alcohol limit when she took to the road after receiving tragic news about relatives.

Dawn Higgins started drinking gin at 8am and later that afternoon crashed into a parked car.

Higgins, 53, of Penrose Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 23 months, fined £480 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £48 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Higgins was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Lawson Road on October 12, about 5pm, when she collided with a parked Audi.

A man who saw the crash took her keys and alerted police. A breath test showed 90 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

When interviewed Higgins said she had started drinking gin at 8am and drank about half a bottle. She stopped drinking about 2pm and about 5pm set off in her car to drive to a leisure centre,

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had earlier that day received very bad news.

She was told her brother had been diagnosed with cancer and when that news was told to her mother she had a stroke.

Mr Chappell added: “Like many people in that situation she sought solace in the bottle. She has been a care worker for many years and the loss of her licence will infringe on her ability to work.”

Darren Townsend, 26, Stephen Jones, 44, Alicia Maddison, 29, and Sharm Graves, 45, obstructing the highway

Two women and two men accused of breaking the law during an anti-fracking protest at Little Plumpton have had a hearing of their case at court.

Darren Townsend, 26, of St Annes Road East, St Annes, Stephen Jones, 44, of the New Hope Protection Camp, Preston New Road, Alicia Maddison, 29, of the protection camp, Dugdale Close, Whitehills Business Park, and Sharm Graves, 45, of Cardross Avenue, Broxburn, West Lothian, were not present at court.

They all pleaded not guilty to wilfully obstructing the free passage of the A583 Preston New Road at the Cuadrilla shale gas fracking site, Little Plumpton, on August 31 this year.

The defendants were bailed to November 7 to fix a trial date.