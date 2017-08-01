Blackpool: From the courts 01-08-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Kyle Thompson, 31, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault

A man molested two 12-year-old girls after he caused chaos on a community youth bus at Fleetwood.

Kyle Thompson dropped his mobile phone down one girl’s top and kissed her before touching the other girl indecently.

He then punched a teenage boy in the chest who was protecting his mother as she tried to call the police, before gouging an officer who arrived at the scene in the eye with his thumb.

Thompson, 31, of Meadowcroft Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to two offences of sexually touching a girl and two offences of assault.

He was committed in custody for sentence on August 30 at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, Thompson got on the community bus at Fleetwood which was used as a place where young people could meet and chat, on November 10 at 7pm.

Young people aged 11 to 13 were on the bus when Thompson started bouncing up and down in the vehicle and unzipped his jacket saying “let’s get naked.”

Thompson was ejected from the bus and outside molested the two 12-year-old girls. He also punched a 16-year-old boy in the chest when he tried to protect his mum as she tried to call police on her phone about Thompson’s behaviour.

When a police constable arrived and tried to arrest him Thompson thrust his thumb into the officer’s right eye. The PC suffered a scratched eyeball and had to have medical treatment and eye drops.

When interviewed by police Thompson said he had drunk a litre of vodka, some beer and taken two lines of cocaine before getting on the bus.

Defence lawyer, Mitch Sarangi, said his client had been on bail for the offences but he had previously asked a judge to remand him in custody - which had been done.

Thompson had drink and dug issues and suffered from mental health problems.

The defendant previously told a court: “Just send me to jail. I have lost everything through drink and drugs. I have lost me wife and family and am not allowed in Fleetwood.”

Safia Judd, 22, drink-driving

A drink-driver drove 50 miles to Blackpool because she had been feeling down and wanted to see the sea.

Safia Judd was seen weaving about the motorway just outside the resort and after being arrested suggested she may harm herself so she was kept in custody by the police.

Judd, 22, of Whalley Range, Manchester, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. She was banned from the road for 14 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police patrol on the M55 saw Judd weaving about two lanes at the end of the motorway in a Toyota Yaris, on July 27 at 4am.

She was stopped on Progress Way and a breath test showed 47 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Leisa Splaine, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, had underlying mental health issues.

Ms Splaine added: “She tells me she was feeling a bit low and felt she would like a trip to the seaside to see the sea. She had drunk some alcohol but at the time she drove she believed she was fit to do so.”

Mark Ashworth, 31, breach of a court order

officials who turned up at a Fleetwood address to fit a tag onto a man who had been sentenced to a curfew found he did not live there.

Mark Ashworth, 31, formerly of Heathfield Road, Fleetwood, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a court order.

He was sentenced to 14 days in jail.

Angela Brooks, prosecuting for the probation service, said Ashworth had been sentenced to a community order with a six weeks curfew from 10pm to 6am.

He had originally committed two shoplifting offences and failed to answer bail and been put on a community order, but he breached that and was sentenced to the curfew.

When officials called at the address Ashworth had given to fit the tag the male occupier said he did not know the defendant.

David Charnley, defending, told magistrates: “He fell out with the friend who said he could stay at that address. The friend then denied knowing him and returned any post for him.”

Callum Kidd, 28, drink-driving

A senior soldier who led men in combat in dangerous situations was more than three times drink-drive limit when he crashed his car.

Callum Kidd, a section commander with the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, smashed into a hedge blocking a road at Weeton then tried to flee from police across fields.

Kidd, a 28-year-old father-of-two, of Townshill Walk, Wesham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for 25 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Kidd crashed his Corsa into a hedge on Weeton Road on June 30 at 4pm, and left the car. The car blocked the carriageway and other motorists reported it to police.

Kidd tried to flee across fields from police officers. A breath test showed 114 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

An Army Lieutenant told magistrates: “He has been an excellent soldier with a great deal of operational experience. He has led men in combat in extremely dangerous situations.”

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been in the Army 12 years.

Kidd had suffered an injury on which surgery had been unsuccessful and he suffered from pain and depression. He had been off sick for two years and was soon going to have to be medically discharged by the Army.

Tracey Partington, 24, threats to kill

A woman has been banned from charity shops in a large part of Lancashire.

Tracey Partington, 24, had the ban imposed on her by magistrates as a condition of her bail.

Partington of Hornby Road, Blackpool faces an allegation of sending death threat letters to three charity shops run by Cancer Research, Barnardos and The British Heart Foundation. Letters in which Partington is alleged to have made a bomb threat arrived at the three shops on Saturday morning.

Partington denied making threats to kill and her trial will take place in October this year.

Blackpool m agistrates granted her bail. She must not enter any charity shop in Blackpool,Fylde or Wyre.