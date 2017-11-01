Blackpool drink-driver hit lamp post

A driver rang police and told them he had been drinking after crashing into a lamp post.

Andrew Lang, 26, of Gretna Crescent, Norbreck, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £320 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police were called to Normoss Road, where a lamp post had been knocked over when Lang collided with it.

A breath test showed he was more than twice over the limit with 79 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

When interviewed Lang said he had drunk two single vodkas and a can of beer before driving and losing control.

Lang, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates he was remorseful and embarrassed about what he had done.

He said: “I called the police to tell them about the accident myself and said I had been drink-driving.”