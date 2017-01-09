Blackpool dad-to-be jailed following ‘serious attack’

A man who left another man with a brain haemorrhage and multiple facial fractures after attacking him with a stick has been jailed for four years.

Preston Crown Court was told Daniel McLaughlin, 23, of Clevedon Road, North Shore, had known his victim Albert Jones since childhood and had been there had been “provocation” in the run up to the attack.

Dad-to-be McLaughlin, who admitted causing grievous bodily harm, sobbed in the dock and cried out to his pregnant girlfriend who watched from the public gallery.

He begged Judge Andrew Woolman not to jail him, shouting: “I’m not a criminal, sir.”

The jail term means he will miss the birth of their son.

Prosecuting, Bob Golinski said in the run up to the attack he had ridden past Mr Jones on Blackpool Promenade shouting verbal abuse and threats of violence, but was not able to catch up to him.

He added: “However on November 5 he did catch up with him. Mr Jones was in Blackpool close to the Imperial Hotel when he saw the defendant and two others. The defendant was carrying a stick.

“He was with a male and a female. Mr Jones had tried to run away. He was obviously concerned about the threats made previously and Mr Jones and he then became aware of being struck to the back of the head.”

The victim had multiple fractures to his head, both sides of his face, and had suffered a subdurral haemorrhage, with further haemorrhages behind his eyes.

Police found a blood spattered stick at the scene.

Defending, Daniel Harman described how McLaughlin had been provoked by Jones.

Judge Andrew Woolman said he had reduced the sentence as much as could due to unusual circumstances including the defendant’s health.

He added: “I have come to my decision which has not been an easy one. This was a very serious attack.”