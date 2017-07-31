Blackpool Council leader calls for better knife control

The leader of Blackpool Council has called for more to be done to tackle a nationwide rise in knife crime.

Speaking in his capacity as chairman of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Coun Simon Blackburn, urged retailers to do more to stop knives falling into the wrong hands. He said it was too easy in some parts of the country for underage youths to buy knives.

Coun Blackburn added: “Knives are lethal weapons in the wrong hands and it’s vital that shops do all they can to prevent them falling into the hands of young people because just one illegal knife sale could have tragic consequences.

“Knife crime has risen significantly in the past year. Clearly there are many different ways that people access knives, whether from home, high street stores or online sales, but we need to make sure that the retail supply of knives is managed robustly across all sales points.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show knife crime rose by 20 per cent across the UK last year.

Coun Blackburn added: “Tougher sentences, including larger fines, are also needed to reflect the seriousness of selling knives to children.”