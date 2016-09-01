Bispham man jailed for breach of order with ex

A man repeatedly screamed as he was escorted from a court dock to begin a jail sentence.

Craig Connell’s crime was to have been found with a woman magistrates had previously banned him from contacting.

Connell, a 29-year-old biscuit factory worker, of Red Bank Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks’ prison and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Connell had previously been put on a suspended prison sentence and an indefinite restraining order not to contact a former girlfriend after assaulting her.

On August 28, about 3pm, police stopped Connell’s car on Blackpool Promenade and she was with him.

Connell, who had 54 entries on the domestic abuse register, said his ex had contacted him and asked him to give her a lift home from work.

The ex said she had been to court to have the restraining order against Connell removed but the court had refused. She was happy with him and wanted a relationship with him.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had been in custody at Preston Prison and appeared in court to be sentenced over the video-link after he admitted pushing his ex. He never received a copy of the restraining order.

He said Connell’s ex partner had contacted him for a lift home.