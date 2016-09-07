Binman’s drunk row with his ex’s dad

A drunk refuse collector hurled abuse at his former girlfriend’s dad after he was told to stop sitting on her car.

Jack Evans had drunk two half bottles of whisky.

Evans, 20, of Keswick Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour. He was sentenced to a 12- month community order with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation, fined £20 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Keith Walker, told him: “You have reached a watershed with this alcohol problem. You need to sort yourself out because you are causing untold misery.”

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Evans sat on his ex’s car in Ribble Road on August 24 about 1pm, then swore at his ex’s dad, kicked the family’s front door and punched windows.