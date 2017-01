Police are hunting a man who punched a pub worker in the face

The incident happened at the Poulton Elk in Hardhorn Road at around 7.15pm on Wednesday

A police spokesman said: " A man was asked to leave the pub by a member of staff who he had then punched in the face causing a small cut.

"He has then made off from the scene and we are still trying to trace him."

Police could not provide a description of the offender.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference WD1700082