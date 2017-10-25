Ban for Fylde coast driver who ran over man’s foot

A motorist who drove off after he seriously injured another driver in broad daylight has been given eight months in prison, suspended for 15 months.

Ryan Paul Mackay, 22, ran over his victim’s foot while he was behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper in Trinity Close, Freckleton.

Mackay, of Station Road, Salwick, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing serious injury while driving a car dangerously.

The court was previously told police were called at around 12.45pm to reports of a collision on October 8 last year.

Officers found a 42-year-old man at the scene with a serious foot injury.

At the time police said they believed the victim had passed another vehicle and urged the other driver to slow down.

As he parked his car, Mackay returned in his vehicle and struck him.

Mackay must do 120 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity.

He was given a three-year road ban and must sit an extended retest.