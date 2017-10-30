BAE duo found not guilty by judge

Two men have been acquitted of criminal damage at a site owned by defence company BAE Systems.

The Reverend Daniel Woodhouse, 30, and Samuel Walton, 31, broke into the site in Warton on January 29.

They said they were trying to stop Tornado jets being used by Saudi Arabia to bomb Yemen.

A district judge accepted their beliefs were sincerely held and found them not guilty.

After the verdict at Burnley Magistrates’ Court, the two men said they did not regret taking the action and “would do it again in a heartbeat”.

They told the BBC: “We did not want to take this action, but were compelled to do so in order to stop the UK government’s complicity in the destruction of Yemen,”

A spokesman for BAE Systems said: “We note the verdict

“This matter was for the magistrates’ court to resolve.”