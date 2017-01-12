Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at a home in Cleveleys

The incident happened at around 10.10pm on Wednesday.

Police were called to an address in Beach Road in the town.

On arrival they found a 29-year-old man with a stab-wound to his abdomen. He also had injuries to his hands.

The man was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Two women, one aged 54, the other aged 26, both from Cleveleys, were arrested on suspicion of a wounding.

The 26-year-old was then further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim and the two women who were arrested are understood to have known each other.

Both women remain in custody.